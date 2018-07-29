A wildfire started July 27 near Yates Road in Kelowna. - BC Wildfire Service

B.C. firefighters repeatedly impeded by recreational boaters on Okanagan Lake

The public has continually been urged to stay away from wildfires

Though nearby wildfires are still wreaking havoc on the area, boaters on British Columbia’s Okanagan Lake continue to enjoy the best of a B.C. summer — and that’s causing problems for firefighters working in the area.

Glen Burgess of the BC Wildfire Service said the boaters are impeding the response of firefighters’ support aircraft, which use the lake as a bucketing tool and water source.

Burgess said the wildfire had spread down to the shoreline but was not keeping boaters away from well-known recreational hot spots, and the RCMP was eventually called in to help keep the public away.

“Boaters are still trying to use them despite the fire being literally right there, and it began to interfere with our bucketing operations,” Burgess said during a briefing Saturday.

READ MORE: Youths playing with lighter start Kelowna wildfire by accident

READ MORE: Public urged to stay away from inactive wildfires

Fire Information Officer Noelle Kekula said in an interview Sunday that boaters were getting too close to the helicopters and skimmers, amphibious tanker planes that can hold more than 3,000 litres of water or fire-retardant chemicals, and need room to take off once they fill up.

“Think of (the lake) like an airstrip: the skimmers need to come in and land, and then they need enough room to take off again,” she said, adding that both the helicopters and skimmers become significantly more heavy when full of water.

The helicopters lower a 950-litre bucket into the water to fill up, said Kekula, and can drop the water more precisely than the “shotgun” approach the skimmers take when emptying above a blaze.

Kekula said she’s especially frustrated by the repeated warnings to boaters whose actions are putting firefighters and their communities in danger and creating ”incredible safety issues.”

She said she did not know the motivation behind the boaters getting dangerously close to the aircraft, but said she would not be surprised if they were thrill-seekers trying to ride the large wakes created by the skimmers.

“It’s the million-dollar question as to why people are interfering with our operations,” said Kekula.

Kekula hopes the warnings to the public, along with RCMP involvement, will help boaters manage themselves properly.

The wildfire in Okanagan Mountain Provincial Park has grown to nearly 14 square kilometres and is classified as out of control by the BC Wildfire Service.

— By Spencer Harwood in Vancouver

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Public visitation held for young woman killed in Danforth shooting
Next story
Crews battle a structure fire in Carlin north of Salmon Arm

Just Posted

Crews battle a structure fire in Carlin north of Salmon Arm

At least six fire trucks are already on scene

B.C. firefighters repeatedly impeded by recreational boaters on Okanagan Lake

The public has continually been urged to stay away from wildfires

Eight in the running for seats on Salmon Arm city council

Chris Meikle joins Prosperity 4 Salmon Arm campaign slate

NHL players join Salmon Arm Silverbacks for Pro Am game

High-octane hockey hit the ice at the Shaw Centre

17-year-old girl dies at Centre of Gravity festival in Kelowna

Girl was taken to hospital after falling into medical distress, police say

‘It’s going to be pretty lit,’ festival goers excited for Centre of Gravity

It’s day two of the three-day music festival located in Kelowna

Canada to join Mexico, Japan, South Korea, EU to talk auto tariffs

U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to impose auto tariffs on Canada

Public visitation held for young woman killed in Danforth shooting

Reese Fallon was one of two killed when a gunman opened fire in Toronto

Taste of freedom for B.C. owls who recovered from poisoning

Three owls poisoned released back into the wild at Oliver winery

VIDEO: Truck and trailer engulfed in flames on Coquihalla

A truck and horse trailer in flames were seen on the Coquihalla

Crews completing helipad to help attack Placer Mountain wildfire

The fire, burning south of Princeton, is an estimated 1,017 hectares

Mount Eneas wildfire under control

Smoke may still be visible as crews maintain fire lines

Chopaka properties placed on evacuation alert due to Snowy Mountain fire

The fire is an estimated 1,910 hectares and is not contained

Update: Kelowna wildfire under control, evacuation alert lifted

The wildfire that started from two youths playing with a lighter is being held

Most Read