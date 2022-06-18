Supreme Court of Canada in Ottawa on May 11, 2022. Canada’s highest court says two British Columbia companies that believed they were following tax guidelines while trying to protect corporate assets now owe money because the Tax Court of Canada reinterpreted the rules. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Supreme Court of Canada in Ottawa on May 11, 2022. Canada’s highest court says two British Columbia companies that believed they were following tax guidelines while trying to protect corporate assets now owe money because the Tax Court of Canada reinterpreted the rules. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

B.C. firms must pay for tax decisions made before rules were changed: SCOC

An old section of the Income Tax Act let companies avoid taxes on dividends paid to a family trust

Canada’s highest court says two British Columbia companies that thought they were following tax guidelines while trying to protect corporate assets now owe money to the Canada Revenue Agency because a Tax Court reinterpreted the rules.

Eight of nine Supreme Court of Canada justices agree Rite-Way Metals Ltd., and Harvard Industries Ltd, both based in Langley, B.C., can’t undo the tax decisions they made in 2008 to create separate family trusts to protect corporate assets.

At the time, a section of the Income Tax Act allowed companies to avoid taxes on dividends if the funds were paid to a family trust, but the Tax Court of Canada made a different decision than what had been commonly accepted by tax professionals.

It meant the Cochrane family trust, created by Harvard Industries, owed taxes on dividends totalling $2,085,000, while the Collins family trust owed taxes on $510,000 in Rite-Way dividends.

The B.C. Supreme Court and Court of Appeal allowed the trusts to undo the decisions, but writing for the majority, Supreme Court of Canada Justice Russell Brown has overturned those rulings and upheld the appeal of the Attorney General for Canada.

Brown writes the courts may intervene if a mistake has been made but can’t step in to allow what amounts to retroactive tax planning or to “achieve the objective of avoiding an unintended tax liability.”

“Taxpayers should be taxed based on what they actually agreed to do and did, and not on what they could have done or later wished they had done,” says Brown.

The lone high court justice favouring the B.C. court rulings writes that allowing Rite-Way and Harvard to reverse their earlier tax planning is the only remedy available.

“In my view, what takes this case into the zone of unfairness is not the application of the law, but rather the CRA’s discretionary decision to reassess the taxpayers based on a retroactive approach” to the part of the act that allowed family trusts, writes Justice Suzanne Coté.

“Unfairness results when the CRA reverses a long-standing interpretation and then seeks to reassess a taxpayer retroactively,” Coté writes.

In addition to settling the unpaid tax bill, the eight-to-one high court decision orders the Cochrane and Collins family trusts to pay the costs of the Attorney General at all court levels of the legal battle.

– The Canadian Press

Previous story
Kelowna re-routing water to Mission Creek to minimize flood impacts
Next story
Retired priest, 92, charged with assault in Manitoba residential school case

Just Posted

Left, Salmon Arm Secondary (SAS) student Eve Maxwell wears the gold medal she earned in the Greco-Roman event in the Wrestling Canada Championships held in Calgary June 10-12. Right, Eve poses for a photo with her SAS coach and mentor Ray Munsie, who was at the championship event to cheer her on. (Contributed)
Salmon Arm Secondary wrestler adjusting to being called a ‘national champion’

An RCMP officer surveys the scene behind Bastion Elementary School in Salmon Arm following the murder of Tyler Myers in November 2008. (File photo)
‘No alcohol’ added to day parole for Salmon Arm woman charged in 2008 killing of boyfriend

Areas of high intensity burns that occurred in the Wiseman Creek watershed over the summer are where a debris flow is likely to begin according to a study done for the Columbia Shuswap Regional District. (BGC Engineering photo)
CSRD concerned proposed timber salvage will increase risk of landslide near Sicamous

One of the locations Wall to Wall Productions based in the UK had on its list for shooting in Salmon Arm in June 2022 was the wharf at Marine Peace Park. (File photo)
Production company based in UK visits Salmon Arm for ‘documentary style’ filming