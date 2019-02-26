A totem pole carved for Tl’etinqox to give as a gift to the City of Williams Lake will not be going into Boitanio Park after all. Here the pole was presented in 2016 during the 40th Annual Elders Gathering held in Williams Lake. (LeRae Haynes/Williams Lake Tribune)

B.C. First Nation refuses totem pole gift from fellow nation

The chief of the Tl’etinqox community says the pole is being wrongly perceived as a territorial claim

A totem pole gift from members of a First Nation in B.C.’s central interior is being refused by the Williams Lake Indian Band because it’s being perceived as a claim to territory.

That’s according to Chief Joe Alphonse of the Tl’etinqox, a community that’s part of the Tsilhqot’in Nation. Alphonse said the totem pole was meant to strengthen the relationship between his community and the City of Williams Lake.

READ MORE: Totem pole unveiled at BC Elders gathering

“Gifting this totem pole was never meant to be about boundary issues, nor be a statement along territorial lines,” Alphonse said, adding he was disappointed. “If you go to Vancouver or any major city, there is First Nations art everywhere. In the Interior, it is almost non-existent.”

Alphonse said Tl’etinqox has had a long-standing gang issue and people always ask what his community is doing about it.

“We’ve taken a different approach than most. We want to focus on kids who are doing well and support them. If the totem pole is there in Williams Lake, kids can look up and be inspired that our culture is on display.”

Alphonse said he feels like he has failed, despite going to meetings with the Williams Lake Indian Band and the Northern Shuswap Tribal Council.

“The message to us was very clear that they don’t support the project and stressed it was Tl’etinqox staking their territory, but I told them we don’t deal with boundary issues from individual communities. We deal with those issues at the nation level.”

After being re-elected last week, Alphonse met with the band councillors at Tl’etinqox and they decided to come up with another use for the pole.

Williams Lake Indian Band Chief Willie Sellars, meanwhile, said his group will engage with its council and prepare a response to the Tsilhqot’in National Government.


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Passengers saved after train stuck in Oregon for day and a half

Just Posted

Residents share good reasons for immunization

Two families dealing with debilitating diseases offer stories of fear and pain

Guns stolen in Christmas Day break-in found in Calgary

Rifles taken from rural home near Sicamous recovered, Calgary woman charged

Children taken to hospital as precaution after collision on Highway 1

An SUV lost control on icy roads and slammed into another on Feb. 22

Dangerous goods make up three per cent of rail traffic

Ammonia, jet fuel, chlorine, coal and crude oil among goods transported through community

Public input wanted on proposed fireworks ban

Sicamous bylaw would not affect large displays seen at public events like Canada Day

VIDEO: Eagle flies on the spot to hunt duck on Saanich Peninsula

‘I’ve never seen that before in my life’

And the riding goes to…

Comic by Ingrid Rice

Government, First Nations enter talks to avoid court action over Site C dam

The trial was expected to start in 2022

Wilson-Raybould complains she won’t be able to tell full SNC-Lavalin story

Former federal justice minister set to testify at justice committee on Wednesday

Top-notch pies raise $43,000 for Haney

Funds raised will go to projects and education programs at Haney Heritage Village

Fraser Health detained a patient illegally for a year, judge rules

The Delta woman was not allowed to contact a lawyer, denied access to a phone or the internet

Okanagan families to carry burden of costly repair work

Sara Potton and her husband inherited a costly problem they fear will cause financial devestation.

Okanagan teachers honoured for saving student’s life

Two teachers at the Oliver secondary school are credited with likely saving the life of a student

B.C. premier says affordable housing crunch hurts growth, families, province

Horgan speaks to business leaders at Victoria Chamber of Commerce

Most Read