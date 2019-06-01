B.C. government looks to keep Okanagan visitors safe during emergencies

Tourism in the Okanagan has been impacted by emergencies like wildfires

File photo

Real-time information sharing during emergencies is one of the tools being developed to keep visitors to the Okanagan safer this summer.

“The last two summers of unprecedented wildfires were hard on tourism-dependent communities,” said Lisa Beare, Minister of Tourism.

“We know that one of the biggest challenges the industry faced was getting accurate, up-to-date information to visitors. This year, we’re helping the tourism sector prepare to keep visitors safe during emergencies and making sure tourism in affected areas can rebound quickly.”

READ MORE: Penticton fire at Carmi Mountain still labelled as held

READ MORE: We’ll work with cities, even when provinces won’t work with Ottawa, Trudeau says

The B.C. government is providing a total of $200,000 in one-time grants to support regional destination marketing organizations’ emergency preparedness, including $25,000 to the Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association.

“Timely, accurate information is essential in emergencies,” said Jennifer Rice, Parliamentary Secretary for Emergency Preparedness.

“The tourism sector can play a critical role in keeping people safe, especially in rural and remote areas. This investment is helping the industry plan ahead so people can get the information they need, when they need it, keeping visitors safe and local economies strong.”

READ MORE: Okanagan-Shuswap weather: haze and heat continue

“On behalf of the Thompson Okanagan Region, we applaud the province in recognizing the importance of improving our crisis management and in providing emergency management funds in order to make this a reality,” said Glenn Mandziuk, president and CEO, Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association.

“In a short time, we will announce the addition of a crisis management co-ordinator in the Thompson-Okanagan to work closely with our other regional partners. Through this process, we envision accurate, timely and concise information will be more readily available to residents and tourists alike during emergency situations.”

READ MORE: Latest numbers confirm 2018 was B.C.’s worst wildfire season on record

The government announced the grants as part of B.C. Tourism Week, May 26-June 2, 2019, which highlights the industry’s vital importance to B.C.’s economy by creating jobs, strengthening communities and promoting year-round tourism in all four corners of the province.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Downtown cannabis store opens with support of local politicians
Next story
UPDATE: Fire at Sicamous Landfill

Just Posted

Bench to honour Salmon Arm firefighters, firefighting family

Shirley family bitten by the fire-fighting bug for more than 100 years

One of three charges dropped in Shuswap fatal church shooting

Accused set to appear in Provincial Court in Salmon Arm on June 4

VIDEO: Downtown cannabis store opens with support of local politicians

Salmon Arm mayor and MLA for the Shuswap were both in attendance for the ribbon cutting ceremony

UPDATE: Fire at Sicamous Landfill

The blaze started by spontaneous combustion from within the wood pile

Penticton fire at Carmi Mountain still labelled as held

B.C. Wildfire Service responded to the fire on Saliken Drive Friday evening

VIDEO: We’ll work with cities, even when provinces won’t work with Ottawa, Trudeau says

Prime minister pledged government will keep working with municipalities on housing, climate change

Missing, murdered women inquiry urges review of justice system policies

The report is being released on Monday, but several media outlets have received leaked copies

What, them worry? Warriors confident despite NBA finals hole

Golden State had won 12 straight Game 1s before falling 118-109 on Thursday to the Toronto Raptors

Organizations come together to protect the Shuswap from bullfrogs

Signs have been posted to encourage bullfrog owners to re-home them instead of releasing them

B.C. to send 120 more firefighters to Alberta, Yukon

Service says 137 people, including 116 firefighters, will be deployed in Alberta for up to 19 days

B.C. government looks to keep Okanagan visitors safe during emergencies

Tourism in the Okanagan has been impacted by emergencies like wildfires

RCMP Deputy Commissoner addresses 2012 Kelowna RCMP assault investigation

Kelowna RCMP under fire after video footage of an “abhorrent” interrogation

Kootnekoff: Discriminate against babysitters

The Supreme Court of Canada recently declined to hear an interesting case… Continue reading

B.C. cancer patients finally gets doctor’s appointment after media attention

Carol Young was told she had a month to live without treatment, but couldn’t get in to see doctor

Most Read