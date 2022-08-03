(Black Press file photo)

(Black Press file photo)

B.C. government survey shows increase in cannabis use, legal purchases

Nearly 25,000 people share opinions on usage, habits

The purchase of cannabis from unlicensed sellers in B.C. is declining, though usage among residents is on the upswing.

Nearly 25,000 people in B.C. shared their opinions and cannabis use habits in a survey released Aug. 2 by the provincial government. The survey showed changes in behaviour among B.C. cannabis consumers, including increased legal purchases from government licensed vendors and fewer people purchasing from unlicensed sellers. 

The survey results show a significant decrease in the number of consumers who report buying from unlicensed stores, from 56 per cent in 2018 to 17 per cent in 2021; and 71 per cent of consumers reported purchasing from licensed retailers that year. Others also get cannabis products from friends (40 per cent) and family (19 per cent) or grow their own (14 per cent).

According to a government news release, the findings suggest most people in B.C. who choose to use cannabis are doing so responsibly.

The report provides the government with people’s opinions and habits surrounding cannabis use, said Mike Farnworth, minister of public safety and solicitor general.

READ MORE: New cannabis shop set to open next to UBC’s Vancouver campus

“It’s important for us to know this information so we can support a strong cannabis sector in B.C. while continuing to keep public health and safety the cornerstone of our policies,” he said.

Data shows there has been a decrease in self-reported driving after cannabis use since 2018, from 28 to 15 per cent in 2021.

Since legalization, the prevalence of cannabis use in B.C. has increased four percentage points, from 28 to 32 per cent.

This report based on 2021 data follows up on an initial survey conducted in 2018 and is one of the first large-scale provincial studies assessing changes in cannabis behaviours and perceptions.

Both surveys were planned as part of the province’s commitment to monitor the implementation of the legal cannabis framework, a news release said. They were designed to provide insights into the impact of the cannabis sector on both public health and economic activities.

Results are representative of B.C.’s population and provide information specific to each health authority and health service delivery area. BC Stats has developed an online application that enables further exploration of the findings.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

British Columbiacannabis

Previous story
Housing plans for key site in Canoe praised by Salmon Arm council
Next story
Highway 3A re-opens

Just Posted

Biologist Mandy Moore is the owner of Shuswap Bird of Prey, a falconry-based wildlife management and raptor education company. (Mars Romer Photography)
Regional district sticks with raptors for bird control at Salmon Arm landfill

Four different plans for units have been developed for a 60-duplex, 120-unit housing project at 4400 and 4600 Canoe Beach Dr. NE in Canoe, but the city planning department says, generally, the contemporary styled units are three storeys. (City of Salmon Arm image)
Housing plans for key site in Canoe praised by Salmon Arm council

Hiker Jason Reedyk found the rehabilitated historic Eagle Pass Lookout destroyed by fire, part of it still burning, on Tuesday afternoon, Aug, 2, 2022. (Jason Reedyk photo)
‘Rehabilitated’ historic Shuswap fire lookout destroyed by fire

Coroner Andy Watson confirmed the death of a man in Chemainus Monday night.
Lake Country woman dies following Enderby RV fire