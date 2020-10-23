Green party Leader Sonia Furstenau arrives to announce her party’s election platform in New Westminster, B.C., on October 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Green party Leader Sonia Furstenau arrives to announce her party’s election platform in New Westminster, B.C., on October 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

B.C. Green party says it’s raised nearly $835,000 in 38 days

NDP Leader John Horgan is holding his final virtual campaign event

B.C.’s political leaders are back on the campaign trail with just two days to appeal to voters ahead of the election on Saturday.

Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson is set to make stops at businesses in Delta, Coquitlam and Vancouver before a rally in Richmond this afternoon.

NDP Leader John Horgan is holding his final virtual campaign event focused on the challenges facing people in B.C. during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Green party Leader Sonia Furstenau talked about food and income security in Sidney on Vancouver Island before a scheduled stop in Roberts Creek on the Sunshine Coast.

She again criticized Horgan’s decision to call an election in the midst of the pandemic, but says the Greens will continue working with other parties on recovery plans.

Furstenau was joined in Sidney by former federal Green party leader Elizabeth May and she’s set to participate in an online town hall with current Green Leader Annamie Paul.

The provincial Green party says in a release it has raised nearly $835,000 since Furstenau became leader a week before the snap election was called last month.

It says the amount shatters fundraising results from the last election, which saw the party raise a similar amount over five months between January and May.

Furstenau says voters have an opportunity to ensure B.C. does not return to what she calls the divisive two-party system that characterized the legislature prior to 2017.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

BC politicsBC Votes 2020

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Ottawa predicts system delays, backlogs unless court extends life of refugee pact
Next story
Snowfall in Okanagan breaks records dated back to 1899

Just Posted

City workers Mike Jamieson and Jamie Greencorn perform the wintery ritual of putting up road closed signs on 10th Avenue SE (also known as Shoemaker Hill) on the morning of Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm’s Shoemaker Hill closed by snow, might still reopen

City staff say steep, winding portion of 10th Avenue SE could see a few more weeks of use

Retired Sicamous United Church minister and author Juanita Austin will be signing her new book, Cup of Wine and a Piece of Bread, at Bookingham Palace in the Mall at Piccadilly on Saturday, Nov. 7. (Contributed)
Retired Shuswap United Church minister shares songs, stories of healing and hope

Juanita Austin to hold signing of her new book on Nov. 7 in Salmon Arm

The Adams River Salmon society wants to see a ban enforced on trout anglers wading in the river during the sockeye salmon’s spawning season. (File photo)
Adams River Salmon Society seeks to bar wading trout anglers from Shuswap park

Fishing guide believes ban could be replaced with education to protect spawning beds

Snowfall in the Okanagan shatters records. (Contributed)
Snowfall in Okanagan breaks records dated back to 1899

Penticton has received over 10 cm today, surpassing the 8 cm record set in 1957

The power is out across many of the Shuswap’s rural communities following the season’s first snow on Oct. 23. (BC Hydro image)
Power out across much of the Shuswap

The outage follows the first snowfall of the season to reach the valley bottoms

The first snow of the season in the Central Okanagan. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
The first snow of the season comes to the Okanagan, Shuswap

Highway alerts are currently in place for mountain passes

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Collisions, icy conditions shut down Highway 33 at Idabel Lake

The Kelowna RCMP are urging drivers to stay away from the area

Green party Leader Sonia Furstenau arrives to announce her party’s election platform in New Westminster, B.C., on October 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. Green party says it’s raised nearly $835,000 in 38 days

NDP Leader John Horgan is holding his final virtual campaign event

U.S. border officers at the Peace Arch crossing arrested two men on California warrants this week. (File photo)
Ottawa predicts system delays, backlogs unless court extends life of refugee pact

Canada and the United States recognize each other as safe places to seek protection

BC Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson, BC NDP leader John Horgan and BC Green leader Sonia Furstenau. (File)
B.C. VOTES 2020: Climate change and sustainability promises from the parties

Snap election has led to a short campaign; here’s the lowdown on the platforms

Conservative member of Parliament Michelle Rempel Garner, left to right, Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole and Conservative Deputy Leader Candice Bergen arrive to hold a press conference in Ottawa on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
No-confidence showdown over sweeping Tory motion on government handling of pandemic

The Conservative motion is to be put to a vote Monday and has the support of both the Bloc Québécois and NDP

A power outage in West Kelowna has affected over 3,000 customers. (BC Hydro)
Over 5,000 without power in Central Okanagan

Large outages in Kelowna, West Kelowna which started just after 11 a.m.

RCMP continue to investigate a shooting in Keremeos that took place on Sept. 26. Three were arrested at the scene but so far, no charges have been forwarded to Crown.
No charges yet for September shooting in Keremeos

Police say the victim is recovering

Most Read