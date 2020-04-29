B.C. has 34 new COVID-19 cases, two more in senior homes

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry head for their daily briefing at the legislature, April 27, 2020. (B.C. government)

B.C. recorded 34 new positive tests for COVID-19 April 29, bringing the provincial total to 2,087.

Two additional single cases of the novel coronavirus have been discovered at senior care homes in Surrey and Langley, making a total of 24 senior facilities with outbreak protocols in place. Four more deaths have been attributed to COVID-19, for a total of 109 deaths, and all four were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities, said Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s provincial health officer.

more to come…

BC legislatureCoronavirus