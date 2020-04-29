B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry head for their daily briefing at the legislature, April 27, 2020. (B.C. government)

B.C. has 34 new COVID-19 cases, two more in senior homes

Additional chicken processing workers test positive

B.C. recorded 34 new positive tests for COVID-19 April 29, bringing the provincial total to 2,087.

Two additional single cases of the novel coronavirus have been discovered at senior care homes in Surrey and Langley, making a total of 24 senior facilities with outbreak protocols in place. Four more deaths have been attributed to COVID-19, for a total of 109 deaths, and all four were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities, said Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s provincial health officer.

more to come…

