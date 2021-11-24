There is no truth to rumours about stillbirths at Lions Gate Hospital being related to mothers being vaccinated against COVID-19, states Vancouver Coastal Health. (Black Press Media file)

There is no truth to rumours about stillbirths at Lions Gate Hospital being related to mothers being vaccinated against COVID-19, states Vancouver Coastal Health. (Black Press Media file)

B.C. health authority dispels stillbirth COVID vaccination rumours at North Van hospital

Vancouver Coastal Health says no evidence of added risk of early pregnancy loss after vaccination

A B.C. health authority is shooting down rumours linking the death of newborns at a North Vancouver hospital to the COVID-19 vaccination.

In a series of social media posts Tuesday (Nov. 23), Vancouver Coastal Health said there is no truth to “rumours and disinformation spreading on social media regarding stillbirths at Lions Gate Hospital as a result of mothers having been vaccinated against COVID-19,” and the people who are spreading this information have no affiliation with the hospital or the health authority.

“This type of disinformation adds unnecessary stress to expecting parents who have received a COVID-19 vaccine, on health-care staff who must reassure their patients, and on the health-care system, as resources are stretched further during the ongoing pandemic response,” Vancouver Coastal Health said in the post.

RELATED: B.C.’s COVID-19 numbers for Nov. 23

Further, “COVID-19 vaccines are safe and recommended for both mother and fetus. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Nov. 19 Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report found that implementing evidence-based COVID-19 prevention strategies, including vaccination, is critical to reduce the impact of COVID-19 on stillbirths,” Vancouver Coastal Health said.

The health authority recommends anyone with concerns or questions about COVID-19 and vaccinations contact their physician, a nurse practitioner or go to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control’s website bccdc.ca and click on the COVID-19 tab.

RELATED: B.C. kids 5-11 should have appointments for COVID-19 vaccination

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC HealthCoronavirusCOVID-19

Previous story
Kamloops university probes allegations of misogyny, racism levelled against 2 executives
Next story
Indigenous, Black people overrepresented in interactions with 5 B.C. police forces: report

Just Posted

Twelve-year-old Kody, a Dachshund-cross, was returned to his owner in Prince George after he was found by Chase RCMP at the home of a former neighbour of the owner who had moved to Chase, B.C. (Facebook photo)
Chase RCMP find dog missing from Prince George about 600 kilometres away

Armed forces members met with Princeton Mayor Spencer Coyne Wednesday, Nov. 24.
Soldiers deployed to Princeton for flood relief

According to DriveBC, rocks on Highway 1 west of Sicamous are impeding traffic. (Google image)
UPDATE: Rocks on Highway 1 near Sicamous have been cleared

Robyn and Ed Jespersen were recognized as two of the Shuswap’s outstanding community leaders in the 2021 Salmon Arm Top 20 Under 40 program. (Contributed)
Salmon Arm’s Top 20 Under 40: Robyn and Ed Jespersen