Freshly picked blueberries are see at Emma Lea Farms in Ladner, B.C., on Monday July 21, 2014. British Columbia is contributing funds in response to a probe into whether blueberry producers in the United States are being unfairly harmed by what some say is an influx in berry imports, including from Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Freshly picked blueberries are see at Emma Lea Farms in Ladner, B.C., on Monday July 21, 2014. British Columbia is contributing funds in response to a probe into whether blueberry producers in the United States are being unfairly harmed by what some say is an influx in berry imports, including from Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. helps fund blueberry farmers against U.S. trade commission investigation

Ravi Kahlon, B.C.’s minister for jobs and economic recovery, says the province is giving Ottawa about $80,000

British Columbia is making a financial contribution to help blueberry farmers fight a looming trade investigation in the United States over imported berries, including from Canada.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer requested an investigation by the U.S. International Trade Commission in September after reports that domestic farmers are being hurt by cheaper imported berries.

Ravi Kahlon, B.C.’s minister for jobs and economic recovery, says the province is giving Ottawa about $80,000 for economic research to strengthen Canada’s legal strategy ahead of a hearing next month.

Kahlon says the vast majority of Canada’s fresh blueberry exports to the United States come from about 800 blueberry growers in B.C.,while overall, Canada is a top importer of fresh U.S. blueberries.

The trade commission could recommend tariffs or quotas if it finds U.S. blueberry growers have been injured or are under the threat of injury by imports, but Kahlon says he’s optimistic about a positive outcome since Canada’s share of the U.S. berry market has decreased in recent years.

The first hearing in the investigation is set for Jan. 12.

“The irony of the whole thing is that Canada, overall, actually imports more blueberries than we export to the U.S. It just happens to be that B.C. is the major producer,” Kahlon said in an interview Wednesday.

A report from Lighthizer’s office shows that Peru is the top exporter of blueberries to the United States by value. Its berry exports were worth about $12.6 million in 2014 and it increased to more than $485 million by 2019.

Chile and Mexico were second and third last year, while Canada’s blueberry exports to the States came in fourth, valued at almost $116 million. That’s up from just under $102 million five years earlier.

Anju Gill, the executive director of the B.C. Blueberry Council, says the cost of responding to trade investigations can exceed $1 million, so the B.C. and federal governments are supporting industry organizations as a legal team prepares a case.

“We feel that there is no injury from the Canadian perspective,” said Gill, adding there hasn’t been a marked surge of Canadian berries into the States.

In a letter to Lighthizer in September, members of Congress from Maine advocated for blueberry producers north of the border, saying the state’s blueberry processing industry depends on bulk imports from Canada.

The processors turn excess perishable berries into frozen products ready for distribution and sale, the members explained.

“These bulk imports do not harm Maine’s domestic growers of wild blueberries, but rather these operations allow many of Maine’s blueberry businesses to survive,” their letter reads.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Agriculture

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Horgan urges B.C. to celebrate end of 2020 safely in last statement of the year
Next story
RCMP respond to ‘relatively low’ number of health order compliance calls at Big White

Just Posted

Arlene and Bill Fish stand with Bill’s ‘sister,’ Pat Haddad, who donated a kidney to Bill in January 2011. Both donor and donee are doing well, 10 years later. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Flash of insight leads to the saving of Salmon Arm man’s life

Pair urges more people to consider becoming a kidney donor

As Christmas trees leave Shuswap living rooms, they can be whisked away by rugby players for a small donation or left outside as a home for birds before decomposing into the soil. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Options available for Christmas trees leaving Shuswap homes

The Yeti Rugby club is doing its annual tree pickup in exchange for donations

Highway 1 is closed east of Revelstoke. (DriveBC)
UPDATE: Highway open to single-lane traffic east of Revelstoke

Slipper sections in the area

A bakery employee wearing a face mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19 helps a customer at a take-out window in Vancouver on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
57 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Twenty-eight people have died in the region since the pandemic began

The Shuswap Veterinary Clinic is hoping to reunite a dog which was brought in to the clinic with its rightful owners. (Shuswap Veterinary Clinic/Facebook)
Shuswap Veterinary Clinic seeks dog’s owner

The dog without identification was found in Gleneden and brought to the vet this morning

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry update the COVID-19 situation, B.C. legislature, Dec. 10, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. cuts off New Year’s Eve liquor sales at 8 p.m.

Late-night parties lead to risky behaviour, Dr. Henry says

(Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
RCMP respond to ‘relatively low’ number of health order compliance calls at Big White

COVID-19: Since Dec. 16, police have enhanced their presence at Big White Ski Resort

(Pixabay.com)
Olivia tops list – again – for B.C.’s most popular baby names in 2020

Liam and Oliver also remain popular choices for new babies in the province

Freshly picked blueberries are see at Emma Lea Farms in Ladner, B.C., on Monday July 21, 2014. British Columbia is contributing funds in response to a probe into whether blueberry producers in the United States are being unfairly harmed by what some say is an influx in berry imports, including from Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. helps fund blueberry farmers against U.S. trade commission investigation

Ravi Kahlon, B.C.’s minister for jobs and economic recovery, says the province is giving Ottawa about $80,000

Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews (34) trails Montreal Canadiens defenceman Shea Weber (6) during first period NHL exhibition hockey action ahead of the Stanley Cup playoffs in Toronto on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Feds give green light to NHL training camp; provinces must make call on games

Statement adds all teams must operate within provincial rules for regular-season play.

NDP Leader John Horgan is silhouetted against a reflector as he addresses the media during an election campaign stop in Coquitlam, B.C. Tuesday, September 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Horgan urges B.C. to celebrate end of 2020 safely in last statement of the year

Ring in the New Year virtually, says B.C.’s premier

Other commenters on social media pointed out that there were a large number of mountain goats seen on or near the road where the accident happened.(Facebook)
Occupants wet and cold but alive after vehicle ends up in Skaha Lake

The incident occurred on Eastside Road near Heritage Hills

A couple of Christmas turkeys air their Festivus grievances in a Vernon driveway Dec. 25, 2020. (Jay Keis video still)
VIDEO: Turkeys fight it out in Okanagan driveway

Christmas Day battle sees wildlife fluff up feathers

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue assisted in the recovery of a man found dead at the Telemark Nordic Club, Dec. 27. (COSAR - Facebook)
Okanagan man found dead on West Kelowna snowshoeing trail

64-year-old Peachland man found deceased on trail at Telemark Nordic Club

Most Read