(Black Press Media File)

(Black Press Media File)

B.C. implements changes to the Elections Act to ‘modernize’ voting process

Changes were approved by the Legislative Assembly in 2019

The next time British Columbians head to the polls to vote in a provincial election they’ll see some new changes.

The changes stem from a 2018 report from B.C.’s Chief Electoral Officer that recommended several measures to improve the voting process. The Legislative Assembly approved the changes in October 2019. In a news release, the province said the necessary preparations to implement the changes have now been completed.

Some of the changes include allowing Elections BC to use machines to count paper ballots more efficiently — a practice already in use for municipal elections. Election officials will also be able to use electronic voting books to check voter information which will speed up the process for people who choose to vote in person.

Ballot printers will be added to voting stations to help reduce the need for write-in ballots. The printers can create custom ballots with the correct information for any British Columbian’s registered electoral district, allowing voters to cast their ballots anywhere in the province.

Other approved amendments to the Elections Act are already in force, including the extension of the campaign period for unexpected elections and the creation of a list of future voters.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

British ColumbiaElections

Previous story
Winfield Bakery owners hope to reopen in new location following fire
Next story
Request for bus stop, place to purchase transit tickets goes to Salmon Arm council

Just Posted

The Salmon Arm and Area Mamas for Mamas received the bulk of the funds raised at the Shuswap Women Who Wine Community Giving Event held March 5 at Song Sparrow Hall. (Shuswap Women Who Wine photo)
Shuswap Women Who Wine surpass $100,000 in donations to community groups

A resident would like Salmon Arm council to consider the addition of a bus stop on 10th Street SW. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Request for bus stop, place to purchase transit tickets goes to Salmon Arm council

Savannah and Serge Magee stand next to the pile of garbage they collected from the ditches along Highway 1 by the Kerr Road intersection on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. (Jeanine Goode photo) Savannah and Serge Magee stand next to the pile of garbage they collected from the ditches along Highway 1 by the Kerr Road intersection on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. (Jeanine Goode photo)
Community pride: Sicamous siblings tackle trash strewn along Highway 1

Sicamous council and staff remain open to input on the district’s proposed zoning bylaw for short-term rentals. (File photo)
Sicamous council raises concerns around short-term rentals and proposed bylaw