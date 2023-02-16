People walk past carnival game stands below a ferris wheel during the Pacific National Exhibition Fair, in Vancouver, on Thursday, September 1, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

People walk past carnival game stands below a ferris wheel during the Pacific National Exhibition Fair, in Vancouver, on Thursday, September 1, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. introduces $30M fund to support festivals, events over next 2 years

One-time grants come as event organizers cite increased costs, supply chain issues, trouble hiring

B.C. has created a one-time $30-million fund to support festivals and events over the next two years, as many continue to struggle to recover from the impacts of COVID-19.

Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport Lana Popham announced the grants Thursday (Feb. 16), noting the challenges organizers have had with increased costs, hiring staff and supply chain issues throughout the pandemic.

Those were some of the issues Vancouver Folk Music Festival organizers cited in January when they said the event may be done for good. Speaking Thursday, the society’s president Mark Zuberbuhler said the province’s offer will help it cover the missing $500,000 it needs to get the festival off the ground. Whether it’ll be enough for this summer is still up in the air.

“We are talking about it, and we think we can do it. We’ll try our best.”

READ ALSO: Short $500K, the Vancouver Folk Music Festival calls it quits, possibly forever

Organizers will have until March 3 to apply for up to 20 per cent of their event budget to be covered, up to a maximum of $250,000. The province said that amount could increase depending on the number of requests it receives.

Applications are open to sporting events, arts and culture events, community celebrations, agricultural fairs and rodeos, and music festivals. To be eligible they must be a pre-existing event and they must be scheduled to happen between April 1, 2023 and Dec. 31, 2024.

Popham admitted the one-time fund isn’t a long-term solution, but said she hopes it gives the industry “a bit of a breather” and a chance to reconsider how they can make future events more financially sustainable.

It’s the second time the province has provided an events fund since the pandemic hit. In 2021, it also handed out $30 million, which it says ended up supporting 682 events.

READ ALSO: No PNE? Future of B.C.’s 111-year-old attraction hangs on funding

READ ALSO: Rockin’ River Music Fest in Merritt cancelled due to financial struggles

@janeskrypnek
jane.skrypnek@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

music festivalsTourism

Previous story
Royal BC Museum tour stopping in Kelowna
Next story
Apple device sends out 911 alert to RCMP for non-existent crash on Mount Washington

Just Posted

Nathaniel Gaynor making a design out of small stones as part of a NatureKids BC Salmon Arm explorer day. (NatureKids BC photo)
Salmon Arm NatureKids club looking for co-leader to host outdoor activities

Some of the high school wrestling team made up of Shuswap Middle School and Jackson and Sullivan Salmon Arm Secondary campus students, took home many medals at the Okanagan regional competition in Kelowna, Feb 11, 2023. (School District 83 photo)
Shuswap high school wrestlers win big at Okanagan regionals

Thefts from vehicles rising in Shuswap, particularly Blind Bay, says Salmon Arm RCMP staff sergeant. (File photo)
No laptops, no cash: Shuswap residents urged not to leave valuables in vehicles

An e-bike was stolen and recovered in Salmon Arm on Friday, Feb. 10, prompting an RCMP reminder to cyclists to lock up. (Black Press file photo)
Shuswap residents reminded to lock up their bikes following theft