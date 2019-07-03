B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix (Black Press files)

B.C. introduces more efficient waitlists, choices for seniors care homes

Seniors waiting for a longterm care assessment can now wait for it at home

The province is switching up the way it operates longterm care waitlists for seniors, Health Minister Adrian Dix announced Wednesday.

According to the health ministry, the changes will let seniors and their families pick up to three preferred care homes instead of taking the first one that is available.

The waitlist will work on a first come, first serve waitlist where those who have been waiting the longest get first access. Seniors can also opt for an interim care home while they wait for their preferred options to become available.

In addition, seniors waiting for a longterm care assessment can now wait for it at home, rather than in a hospital.

“The decision to move into a long-term care home can be stressful for people and families,” said Dix. “People want to be able to choose a home that works for them and their families and until now that choice has not always been available.

Other changes made to longterm care legislation in B.C. include bringing into effect the need for seniors to provide consent before they are placed into longterm care.

The move was applauded by the BC Care Providers Association.

“BCCPA has been advocating for these changes for some time. We feel that these adaptations will go a long way in giving seniors more choice in the care they receive, which is fundamental to person-centred care,” said CEO Daniel Fontaine.

Fontaine noted that now seniors could choose care homes that are closer to amenities or their children and reduce their feeling of social isolation.

