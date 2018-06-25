The province is introducing new rules for those issuing payday loans. (File photo)

B.C. introducing stricter payday-lending law

The new rules go into effect September 1

The B.C. government is rolling out a new set of rules designed to protect individuals from exorbitantly high fees when cashing their BC Employment and Assistance cheques.

READ MORE: B.C. man says his life was ruined by predatory lending

“Our government is working to provide opportunities to help lift people out of poverty,” said Shane Simpson, minister of social development and poverty reduction. “Today’s announcement will ensure people, who are receiving income and disability assistance, and who rely on these services, are protected from unscrupulous practices, and have more money left in their pocket after they cash their cheque.”

The new rules and limits will be enforced beginning Sept. 1, and include protections such as lowering the maximum fee to $15 from $17 for every $100 borrowed, extending the payday-loan agreement cancellation period to two full business days, forbidding a payday lender requiring consent from a borrower to use or disclose their personal information for anything other than providing a payday loan, clarifying payday lenders’ data-reporting timelines, and capping the fee for cashing a provincial social assistance or disability cheque at $2 plus 1 per cent of the cheque’s value up to a maximum fee of $10.

In 2016, more than 160,000 British Columbians borrowed more than $369 million in payday loans, which equals approximately $460 per day on average. Rob Gialloreto, president and CEO of Consumer Protection BC, said that number was approaching $400 million a year.

“We support efforts of this nature by the province that are designed to protect vulnerable consumers who use the services of any high-cost lender,” he said.

The province has also launched a new website designed to help inform people before they take out any kind of loan. It includes facts about credit products and services, borrowers rights and where they can go for assistance if required.


newsroom@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Developer seeks to overturn Jumbo resort decision
Next story
Jogger who crossed U.S. border accidentally a warning to Canadians: expert

Just Posted

UPDATE: Crews working to restore power to thousands in Okanagan

Lumby, Vernon, Armstrong, Spallumcheen and Enderby all dealing with outages from overnight storm

Shuswap farmers find success with super berry

High Mountain Farm’s haskap berry business continues to blossom

Shuswap storm brief but powerful

More than 11,000 customers lose power in outlying areas of Salmon Arm.

Okanagan-Shuswap homes still without power

Storm that rolled through Okanagan-Shuswap caused power outages

Silverbacks announce changes

Christensen to become operations manager and step down as assistant coach

In photos: Airport Appreciation Day

The Salmon Arm community took time to appreciate the airport on June 24

Coroner determines B.C. teen died of toxic shock syndrome while camping

Sara Manitoski died while on school camping trip

Venom slither past Tigers

Thompson Okanagan Junior Lacrosse League playoffs set

Fundraiser started for B.C. city councillor’s breakfast meetings

It is a tongue-in-cheek effort to defend councillor’s expense record using a GoFundMe page

Developer seeks to overturn Jumbo resort decision

Glacier Resort Ltd seeks to quash ‘not substantially started’ ruling from former cabinet minister

Jogger who crossed U.S. border accidentally a warning to Canadians: expert

Cedella Roman, 19, was detained for two weeks in the United States

Former Penticton Indian Band administrator files civil lawsuit

Civil lawsuit launched against the Penticton Indian Band for wrongful dismissal

B.C. introducing stricter payday-lending law

The new rules go into effect September 1

VIDEO: Horse owned by B.C. breeder wins prestigious Ascot race

Victory for John and Tanya Gunther follows Triple Crown win

Most Read