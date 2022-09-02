Vancouver Police are searching for 25-year-old Arjun Singh Purewal. Purewal is wanted on a Canada wide warrant after disappearing ahead of a sentencing hearing for his role in a kidnapping in Richmond last fall. (Vancouver Police photo)

Vancouver Police are searching for 25-year-old Arjun Singh Purewal. Purewal is wanted on a Canada wide warrant after disappearing ahead of a sentencing hearing for his role in a kidnapping in Richmond last fall. (Vancouver Police photo)

B.C. kidnapper wanted on Canada-wide warrant disappears ahead of sentencing

Vancouver Police are searching for 25-year-old Arjun Singh Purewal

A man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant has disappeared after breaching conditions related to his release from custody on a kidnapping charge.

Vancouver Police are searching for Arjun Singh Purewal, a 25-year-old man who plead guilty to kidnapping a victim at gunpoint in Richmond last fall. Purewal was scheduled for sentencing next month.

Police describe Purewal as South Asian, about 5’9 and 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Purewal is considered to be dangerous. Anyone who sees Purewal or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Remote work debate intensifies as companies mandate return to office after Labour Day
Next story
Ceremony held on Haida Gwaii to reinstate the ancestral name of Village of Daajing Giids

Just Posted

A couple enjoys the sunset on Okanagan Lake by the Sicamous. (Monique Tamminga Western News)
August was the Okanagan’s warmest month ever, September to be a ‘mixed bag’

The Wildfire BC map shows a new wildfire start near Enderby (in brown) Friday morning, Sept. 2, as well as three in the Seymour Arm region and one near Kamloops. One fire near Malakwa (green) and another off Shuswap Lake between Canoe Point and Paradise Point are now considered under control. (Wildfire BC image)
Lightning sparks five wildfires in Shuswap while Lumby fire person-caused

The City of Salmon Arm and the Columbia Shuswap Regional District hosted the British Columbia Fire Training Officers Association conference in May 2022. (CSRD photo)
South Shuswap First Responders in desperate need of volunteers

Sicamous RCMP impound vehicle for seven days after driver arrested on Sept. 1, 2022 for travelling at twice the speed limit on Highway 1. (File photo)
Driver travelling at ‘excessive speed’ on Highway 1 in Shuswap loses vehicle