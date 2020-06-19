B.C. launches investigation into allegations of racist blood-alcohol guessing game in ER

Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond has been appointed by the province to look into the allegations

An investigation has been launched by the ministry of health into allegations of emergency room doctors and nurses “playing a game guessing the blood alcohol level of Indigenous patients” and possibly others.

“Last night I was made aware of racist practices in emergency room or rooms,” Health Minister Adrian Dix said during a news conference Friday (June 19).

“If confirmed, it is unacceptable and racist.”

Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond has been appointed by the province to look into the allegations.

Dix, when pressed by several reporters, would not divulge information surrounding any particular hospital or health authority, citing the investigation.

More to come.

Splatsin elders share knowledge of local landmarks to celebrate National Indigenous People's Day

