B.C. launches mandatory vaccine registry for children to attend school

The Vaccination Status Reporting Regulation will go into effect ahead of upcoming school year

The province is rolling out a new immunization registry that makes it mandatory for parents and guardians to submit a child’s vaccination records to their local health unit if they attend a public school in B.C.

READ MORE: B.C. sees boost in measles vaccines in ‘catch-up’ immunization program

Health Minister Adrian Dix said Friday that the Vaccination Status Reporting Regulation will go into effect beginning July 1.

“This mandatory reporting of the immunization status of students will ensure the public health system is prepared in the event of an outbreak,” Dix said during a news conference in Vancouver.

“Furthermore, with the up-to-date records, public health can reach out to families with children behind on their immunizations and provide an opportunity to catch them up, as well as discuss any concerns with parents.”

Most parents have already submitted necessary paperwork, Dix said. The new registry is the latest in a number of moves made by the health ministry since January, following a measles outbreak that started in a Vancouver elementary school.

There have been 27 confirmed cases of measles this year, reaching communities from 100 Mile House to Greater Victoria. Infections typically start with symptoms similar to the cold or flu, followed by a blotchy rash that spreads. The virus is air borne through coughing or sneezing.

READ MORE: Should B.C. parents receive money if they make sure their kids are vaccinated?

In April, the province rolled out a “catch-up” immunization program which included mobile and pop-up clinics where children and adults could be immunized for measles in a convenient manner. So far, 95 per cent of the 566,000 students in the province have received two doses of the MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) vaccination, which creates immunity to the infectious disease.

Mandatory reporting of student’s immunization status increases the province’s ability to respond during an outbreak, as it allows health officials to quickly identify those who are under-and unimmunized, the hea;th ministry said.

Starting in August, public health officials will review school enrolment records and match them against immunization records for children in kindergarten-to-Grade 12 that currently exist in the provincial immunization registry.

Dix said that the goal for the first year will be to help parents get their children up to date on immunizations by the end of the 2019-20 school year.

Immunization is not mandatory in Canada. B.C. joins Ontario and New Brunswick as the only three provinces that require proof of immunization for children to attend school. In Ontario, parents can seek an exemption on religious or conscientious grounds.

