Toronto Police say that David Weaver of Nelson will be charged on counts of assault and mischief. (Photo courtesy of Toronto Police Service)

B.C. man accused of swimming naked in shark tank returns to work as fishing guide

Vidoes taken show a naked man swimming in the tank with sand tiger sharks, sawfish and moray eels

A B.C. man accused of swimming naked in a shark tank at a Toronto aquarium has returned home to resume his job as a fishing guide while his case wends its way through the justice system.

David Weaver, of Nelson, recently returned to his home province to work after his bail conditions were relaxed, his lawyer, Blair Drummie, said outside court after a brief hearing in the case Thursday.

WATCH: Trial set for Nelson man accused of swimming naked in Toronto shark tank

“He’s a good guy, he really is,” Drummie said. “He loves fishing. He’s a fishing guide.”

On Oct. 12, 2018, Weaver is alleged to have assaulted a man outside Medieval Times, a show where actors playing knights joust and fight for the love the Crown and the crowd.

Two hours later police allege Weaver made his way to Ripley’s Aquarium in downtown Toronto where he bought a ticket, stripped naked and jumped into the facility’s shark tank.

Police caught up with him four days later in Thunder Bay, Ont., where they arrested him and returned him to Toronto.

READ MORE: Nelson man who swam naked with sharks arrested

He was charged with one count of assault causing bodily harm, mischief under $5,000 and mischief interfering with property.

On that Friday night in October, a large crowd was mingling inside the aquarium, some sipping cocktails during a ”jazz night” event.

The aquarium’s general manager has said security footage shows a man walked directly to the tourist attraction’s showpiece “dangerous lagoon” tank, accompanied by a woman, stripped his clothes, hopped a barrier and jumped into the water around 10:30 p.m.

Ripley’s called the act “premeditated and intentional.”

The story made headlines around the world when videos surfaced on social media. Those videos, taken by patrons, show a naked man swimming in the tank with sand tiger sharks, sawfish and moray eels.

Weaver’s lawyer has asked the court to deal separately with the two alleged incidents from that night.

He said Weaver returned to B.C. on May 1 and is doing well. Before going home, Weaver had a court-imposed condition to live with his mother in Burlington, Ont., Drummie said. He was also ordered to seek counselling for alcohol abuse and anger management.

“He did well on his first stint on bail, didn’t break any conditions and he found employment,” Drummie said, adding that the Crown attorney agreed to let Weaver go home.

Weaver was not in court on Thursday.

His case is next in court on Aug. 7, and a two-day trial has been set for mid-September.

Liam Casey, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Homeless carts cause frustration in Okanagan
Next story
Salmon Arm RCMP ask public to be bear aware

Just Posted

Salmon Arm RCMP ask public to be bear aware

Leaving out attractants to dangerous animals carries $345 fine

Two-year-old Salmon Arm girl fighting leukemia

Extended family sets up GoFundMe page to support six-month treatment in Vancouver

Family Fishing Weekend hits the Okanagan for Father’s Day

Families across the Okanagan will take in Family Fishing Weekend from June 14-16.

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: clouds and expected rain

Clouds and rain expected throughout the weekend; Environment Canada is calling for a sunny start to next week

Salmon Arm meeting to begin new relationship for First Nations, local governments

First of annual meetings will help establish regular, meaningful communication

‘It’s hard to think about them’: Emotions run free as Canadians mark D-Day

Thousands of Canadians representing various ages and communities were on Juno Beach

Interior Health and First Nations renew Partnership Accord

The accord, originally signed in 2012, has been renewed until 2024 with several updates

June snowfall expected on Okanagan Connector

A late-season snowfall of up to 10 cm could fall before Friday

Shuswap PeeWee lacrosse team takes second tournament gold

Team sets sights on competing in July 11-14 provincials

Medieval times come to North Okanagan for annual Lumby Days

The annual family fair begins Friday and runs all weekend

Snapshot: Legion blues

Steve Marriner performs his solo show at the Salmon Arm Legion Wednesday… Continue reading

Five Okanagan organizations receive federal homelessness funding

Over $759,000 has been provided through Reaching Home: Canada’s Homelessness Partnering Strategy

Sentencing of Okanagan man who exposed himself to a child halted

David Ernest Friesen, 66, was found guilty of exposing his genitals and several other charges

West Kelowna dog is OK after possible food poisoning scare

Rose Valley Veterinary Hospital’s Dr. Oz reminds people to watch what their pet eats on walks

Most Read