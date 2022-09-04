RCMP vehicles outside the Lake Country office (Brittany Webster - The Calendar)

RCMP vehicles outside the Lake Country office (Brittany Webster - The Calendar)

B.C. man charged in fatal Banff stabbing

John Proule, 20, of Lake Country faces second degree murder charge

  • Sep. 4, 2022 2:32 p.m.
  • News

A Lake Country man has been charged following a fatal stabbing that occurred in Banff, Alta. on Saturday (Sept. 3).

John Proule, 20, is accused of second degree murder in relation to the deadly altercation, which transpired outside a drinking establishment along the town’s main drag.

Police were called to Banff Avenue just after midnight for the stabbing.

Upon arrival, officers found a 27-year-old man with stab wounds. He was transported to hospital where he was declared dead. A second man was found without injuries.

Proule and another man were taken into custody.

The second suspect has been released without charges, as police determined he was not directly involved.

The investigation is ongoing.

READ MORE: Recent Suncor fatalities ‘devastating’ for survivors of other workplace tragedies

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Banfffatal stabbingHomicideLake Country

Previous story
Heather Lake fire triples in size and burns close to Manning Park
Next story
RCMP looking for suspects after 10 dead, 15 injured in stabbings in Saskatchewan

Just Posted

Returning students welcome new students and parents at UBCO on Sept. 4, 2022 for move-in day (Brittany Webster - Capital News)
Welcome home! Students move-in to dorm life at UBCO

An instructor leads a 10-week chair exercise series in 2020 at the Salmon Arm Recreation Centre. (File photo)
Free fitness programs in Salmon Arm help keep older bodies healthy and flexible

Smoky skies captured in Kelowna Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. (Ease and Flow Yoga/Facebook)
Smoke advisory issued for Okanagan, most of B.C. Interior

Harvey (left) one of the mini donkeys living at the Turtle Valley Donkey Refuge and elderly Socrates (right) who has Cushings disease. (Refuge photo)
Donkey rescue in Shuswap looks to raise funds for expansion