Investigators were on the scene in Abbotsford on Sunday afternoon after an elderly man died when he fell off the back of a truck that had participated in the Canada Day parade. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

B.C. man dies after falling from truck at Canada Day parade

Incident occurred Sunday afternoon in Abbotsford

An elderly man died today after he fell out of the back of a truck that had left a Canada Day parade in Abbotsford.

Abbotsford Police Sgt. Judy Bird said when the man fell from a Dodge Ram pickup truck, he was struck by the trailer it was pulling. He suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries.

The incident took place at about 12:45 p.m. in the intersection of Simon Avenue and Gladwin Road.

Bird said the driver of the pickup remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators.

The incident is still under investigation. The name of the victim is not being released at this time.

“We offer our condolences to the family and friends of the man killed in this tragic accident,” Bird said.

No further details are available at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225, text 222973 (abbypd), or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800- 222-8477.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Longtime B.C. Supreme Court Justice retires in Vernon

Just Posted

Man killed when dirt bike crashes head on with truck near Tulameen

Accident is the second long weekend fatality in town known for its “weekend warriors”

In photos: Chase celebrates the class of 2018

The Chase Secondary class of 2018 walked across the stage and into… Continue reading

Put your knowledge of Canada to the test

Here are 20 questions about our amazing country this Canada Day. How many do you know?

Salmon Arm Minor Hockey partners with Silverbacks for upcoming season

Eight minor hockey teams will fly Silverbacks colours this season

Update: RCMP release details of head-on crash west of Sorrento

Seven injured, transported to Shuswap Lake hospital

Video and photos: Fun and games at Canada Day Children’s Festival

Annual Salmon Arm event a family friendly way to celebrate nation’s birthday

B.C. man dies after falling from truck at Canada Day parade

Incident occurred Sunday afternoon in Abbotsford

Reel Reviews: Of man and dinosaur

The Conclusion: “The Fallen Kingdom seeds a series of sequels.”

Longtime B.C. Supreme Court Justice retires in Vernon

Justice Frank Cole spent June 29 with nearly 100 people for celebration

B.C. mom says shift change meant no child care, alleges discrimination

Nicole Ziegler filed the complaint with the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal against Pacific Blue Cross

PHOTOS: Inaugural Vernon living flag a success

North Okanagan Community Life Society’s Living Flag Fundraiser in support of local family draws crowd

Canucks sign former Capitals centre Jay Beagle to four-year deal

The move comes after three long-time Canucks hung up their skates

Check your Lotto 6/49 ticket: you could be a millionaire

Ticket was purchased in Richmond, B.C., Saturday night

Yes, No sides aim for $500,000 in run up to electoral referendum facing court action

B.C. residents will get their chance to vote this fall

Most Read