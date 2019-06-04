A spotted pond turtle, one of six endangered species a Vancouver man smuggled into Canada. (Wikimedia Commons)

B.C. man facing $18,000 fine after smuggling 19 turtles into Canada

Six of those turtle species are considered endangered

A Vancouver man is facing charges after attempting to smuggle in 19 live turtles into Canada.

Environment and Climate Change Canada said Li Wan was ordered to pay $18,000 after violating the Wild Animal and Plant Protection and Regulation of International and Interprovincial Trade Act.

In a Monday news release, authorities say Wan pleaded guilty to smuggling 19 turtles, with 16 different breeds, across the border into Canada.

Six of those turtle species are considered endangered and require a permit to bring into the country.

All 19 turtles were seized from Wan.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Garbage habituated bear euthanized in North Okanagan
Next story
B.C. church leader ‘shocked’ after Pride flag vandalized

Just Posted

Crews battle human-caused wildfire on Squilax Mountain in Sorrento

BC Wildfire Service says blaze can be seen from Highway 1

Column: Don’t wait on fire bans

In Plain View by Lachlan Labere

A windy day in the Okanagan- Shuswap

Expect winds gusting up to 40 km/hr in the Okanagan on Tuesday

Word on the street: Should a ban on open fires and campfires be initiated sooner in the Shuswap?

The Observer asked: Should a ban on open fires and campfires be… Continue reading

Planned commercial-residential foreshore development scaled down

Building on Salmon Arm’s Harbourfront Drive to be reduced from four to two storeys

Video: Axe-throwing entrepreneurs hope to cut down on boredom in the Shuswap

Coaching from Cedar Axe Throwing’s owners can help anyone throw like a pro

Man sentenced for falling asleep at the wheel and killing other driver in 2012

Crash in Abbotsford resulted in death of Eileen Kleinfelder of Chilliwack

Video prompts police to probe alleged assault of Lower Mainland teen

Father alleges son was ‘threatened with weapons to get on his knees and kiss the feet of his attackers’

B.C. police must be better integrated into mental health system: death review panel

Police are already a ‘de facto’ part of the system, coroner finds

Couple charged after three kids in Alberta allegedly abducted

A four-year-old girl, three-year-old boy and nine-month-old baby were taken from a home in Fox Creek

UPDATE: Kelowna police officer remains in hospital following crash

Both the officer and the truck driver were taken to hospital with undetermined injuries

Search halted for Calgary man swept away in B.C.’s Peace River

Aaron Kingma had been fishing with friends by Hudson’s Hope when he was swept away by the current

Students rehearse for entertaining evening of repeat murders

King’s Christian theatre class to host The Murder Mystery at the Murder Mystery

SAS dance students ready to rock year-end recital

Recital takes place June 11, 12 and 13 at the SAS Sullivan Theatre

Most Read