Randy Scott was first charged with feeding or attempting to feed dangerous wildlife under B.C.’s Wildlife Act in October 2018. (B.C. Conservation Officer Service handout)

B.C. man fined, ordered to stay away from bears after feeding one Tim Hortons timbits

Randy Scott was charged under B.C.’s Wildlife Act in October 2018

A B.C. man has been fined $2,000 and ordered to stay away from bears after feeding one some Tim Hortons timbits.

Randy Scott was charged with feeding or attempting to feed dangerous wildlife, under B.C.’s Wildlife Act, in October 2018. The B.C. Conservation Officer Service said at the time that officers in the Peace region had received a number of complaints about Scott feeding a bear in the summer of 2017 before posting pictures of it on his social media accounts.

One picture, which appeared on Scott’s Facebook page last year, showed a photo of a tattooed arm feeding a young-looking bear a powdered jelly-filled timbit. Another photo released by conservation officers showed a glazed timbit in front of the bear’s mouth.

A screenshot of Randy Scott’s Facebook page.

Intentionally feeding or trying to feed dangerous wildlife is prohibited under provincial law.

Scott entered his guilty plea in a provincial courtroom in Mackenzie, B.C., on Aug. 22. In addition to a fine, Scott has been ordered to stay a minimum of 50 metres away from bears for six months, the conservation officer service confirmed to Black Press Media.

A woman was also charged in connection to the incident, but those charges have since been stayed.

