Saeed Malekpour, a man imprisoned in Iran since 2008, arrived back in Canada on Friday, according to a Twitter account ran by his sister. (Twitter/@FreeSaeedM)

B.C. man imprisoned in Iran since 2008 returns to Canada

Saeed Malekpour, a Victoria web programmer, arrived Friday to Canada

A man imprisoned in Iran for more than a decade is back in Canada.

According to a Twitter account run by Saeed Malekpour’s sister, he arrived in Canada Friday evening.

“Breaking: My brother Saeed Malekpour has just arrived to Canada!” the tweet, from Maryam Malekpour, reads. “The nightmare is finally over!”

Malekpour, who was a web programmer in Victoria and who had permanent resident status in Canada, was arrested in Iran in 2008 on allegations that an open-source program he made allowed photos to be uploaded to pornographic websites, according to Amnesty International.

He was 33 years old and visiting his dying father at the time of the arrest. He spent more than a decade in Evin Prison, the organization said.

A spokesperson with Global Affairs Canada did not provide details on Malekpour’s return, but said in a statement Canada welcomes the news he is back in Canada.

“Canada welcomes the news that Saeed Malekpour has been reunited with his family in Canada. We have advocated for Mr. Malekpour’s release and are pleased that he is now in Canada,” the statement read.

A campaign, Free Saeed Now, was spearheaded by his sister, calling for his release.

Black Press Media has reached out to Maryam Malekpour for comment.

More to come.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Calgary Conservative MP Deepak Obhrai, 69, dead of cancer
Next story
UPDATE: 22 injured, 1 dead in Texas mall shooting

Just Posted

Abandoned campfire in Sunnybrae extinguished by civilians and fire department

The fire may have burned all night long

In photos: 10 interesting items found at Shuswap Pawn

Shuswap Pawn has been a fixture in Salmon Arm for more than… Continue reading

Looking back: Salmon Arm gives royal welcome to Prince Philip and Princess Elizabeth

Royals stop in Tappen, Salmon Arm and Sicamous during 1951 tour of Western Canada

What to do on the holiday long weekend in the Shuswap?

Lots going on, from Salmon Arm’s Downtown Farmers Market to Family Fun Day in Sicamous

New highway markings in North Okanagan expected to slow speeders

Optical speed bars being tested on Highway 97A on south side of Enderby

UPDATE: 22 injured, 1 dead in Texas mall shooting

The police department is asking the public to stay away from the area

B.C. man imprisoned in Iran since 2008 returns to Canada

Saeed Malekpour, a Victoria web programmer, arrived Friday to Canada

Okanagan man celebrates 100th birthday

Del Fulgham reached his 100th birthday on July 20 of this year and threw a proper party to celebrate

Okanagan BCHL team’s financial partner sues, ownership responds

The lawsuit was filed against the owner of the West Kelowna Warriors July 29

Puerto Rico knocks off Canada in battle of unbeaten baseball teams at Pan Ams

Michael Crouse of Port Moody hit a solo home run for Canada

Vernon grass fire believed to be started by fireworks

An overnight grass fire near Kalamalka Lakeview Drive appears to have been started by fireworks

Anger, betrayal still felt five years after Mount Polley Mine breach in northern B.C.

“We just don’t want to drink the water knowing Mount Polley’s still dumping their crap in there.”

My cousin, the killer: Woman’s DNA solved the 1987 double murder of B.C. couple

Chelsea Rustad is glad they used her genes to solve the Talbott murder case

Misspelled road sign for ‘Kootney-Boundry’ sparks confusion online

Both words in a Kootenay-Boundary road sign were misspelled

Most Read