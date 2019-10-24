Vancouver man Wayne Morrissey is considering legal action after he says a neighbour in the unit below his West End condo made renovations, including removal of a load-bearing post, without appropriate permits. (Wayne Morrissey Facebook photo)

Vancouver man says condo ‘collapsing’ after neighbour removed load-bearing post

Wayne Morrissey ‘can feel the give in the floor’ of his West End suite

A Vancouver man is concerned his West End condo is “unsafe to live in” after the person living directly below him made renovations, allegedly removing a load-bearing post without appropriate permits.

Wayne Morrissey says he has been struggling for months to get someone to take responsibility for damages to his unit, meanwhile, the cracks in his walls keep spreading.

“Everyday I wake to more damages,” Morrissey posted on Facebook three weeks ago. He told Black Press Media he now has seven cracks in his ceiling.

Morrissey also said the floor is “collapsing” below him.

“You can feel the give in the floor,” he told friends on Facebook. “I’m just hoping I don’t fall through it.”

On July 16, ADB Structural Engineering completed a report regarding a “removed post” in the unit below Morrissey.

The engineer wrote that the City of Vancouver did issue a permit for the work, but the permit was only to remove a “non-load bearing wall in the kitchen and living room area.”

“I believe that this is incorrect as there should be a load bearing post in the wall,” the engineer concluded, adding that there should be a post in all of the units in that vertical column of suites.

The engineer notified the city of his findings on July 11, however, Morrissey alleges that when he contacted the city, he was told they can’t make the homeowner put the wall back.

Months after that exchange, Morrissey says the issue seems to be getting some traction.

An Oct. 18 legal notice from a city building inspector was put up in the building, referring to inspection services that have reported “work has been carried out beyond the scope of the building permit and in contravention of the Building By-law.”

The notice ordered the owner of the unit below Morrissey to submit a structural engineer’s report that describes whether the work carried out was beyond the scope of the building permit and if it has impacted the building structure. If it has, they must provide an assessment of the impact with recommendations for corrective action within two weeks.

Further, if construction commenced before an appropriate permit was issued, the owner will be required to apply for the necessary permits and pay the city a fee. Failure to comply will result in the matter being referred to the city prosecutor with a request to approve charges that could end up in provincial court.

Wayne Morrissey. (Wayne Morrissey/submitted photo)

Meanwhile, Morrissey said he is pursuing legal action of his own.

He believes renovations were undertaken without the appropriate permits from the strata or city hall. Worse, he said the owner of the unit in question sits on the strata himself.

He also believes the city failed when it comes to the permitting and how they handled his complaint.

“I will now have to go to B.C. Supreme Court to get any resolutions,” he said.

Black Press Media has reached out to the City of Vancouver for comment.

karissa.gall@blackpress.ca
