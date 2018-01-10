B.C. man still fighting for his life after feds botch mother’s death certificate

Bryan Kupiak says his social insurance number was mistakenly put on his mother’s death certificate

Bryan Kupiak is shown in an undated photo provided by CFJC Kamloops. (The Canadian Press)

A B.C. man is fighting for his life after the federal government declared him dead twice following a bureaucratic mix-up.

The trouble began last October when Kamloops resident Bryan Kupiak, who is in his mid-60s, received an old age security statement addressed to his estate.

Kupiak says the government had mistakenly put his social insurance number on the death certificate for his mother, who had passed away a month earlier.

The error meant he was temporarily cut off from all of his benefits, including his pension, but he was brought back to life a week later with the help of his member of Parliament, Cathy McLeod.

Kupiak says he thought the matter had been settled, until Kupiak’s wife received a letter from the government on Sunday that described her as a widow.

Kupiak says dealing with the administrative error is too much to handle for the second time, especially while he is still grieving the death of his mother.

“I figure, okay we’re good, and then now my wife’s a widow. That means I’m still dead,” Kupiak says.

He says he intends to contact McLeod’s office once again for help.

(CFJC Kamloops)

Jill Sperling, The Canadian Press