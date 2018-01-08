B.C. man struck by car and carried on hood for two blocks

Two Williams Lake residents are in custody following an alleged hit-and-run

  Jan. 8, 2018 11:46 a.m.
  News

Two Williams Lake residents, who allegedly hit a man with a car and drove with him on the hood for two blocks, will appear in court today.

RCMP responded to a report of a Clinton man struck by a vehicle just before 10 a.m. on Jan. 5.

According to Cst. Andrew Waters the man was allegedly hit by a vehicle that then proceeded two and a half blocks with the Clinton man on the hood of the car before being able to get off.

At 10 a.m. the Williams Lake RCMP were asked to look for a Chrysler Intrepid with stolen licence plates as it was last seen heading Northbound on Highway 97.

Just after 1 p.m. police spotted the suspect vehicle in Lac La Hache and made the arrest of the male driver and female passenger.

The driver, 23-year -old Jared Ingle is a Williams Lake Prolific Offender who has been charged with:

  • Possession of stolen property under $5000;
  • Drive while disqualified;
  • Resist a peace officer;
  • Break and enter;
  • Assault with a weapon;
  • Utter threats to cause death;
  • Dangerous driving

Karla Mindel, 29, also of Williams Lake, has been charged with break-and-enter and possession of stolen property under $5000.

The Cariboo Chilcotin Crime Reduction Unit executed a search warrant on the vehicle where a number of prohibited weapons, ammunition and a quantity of suspected cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine were seized.

Both Ingle and Mindel remain in custody. The investigation is ongoing and further charges are recommended.

