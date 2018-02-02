B.C. man wanted by Interpol

Sebastien Normandin wanted for attempted murder in relation to a 2016 incident in Victoria

International police operation Interpol have listed a Victoria man as a person of interest.

Sebastien Jack Pierre Normandin, 47, was the suspect of a domestic violence incident in Victoria in late December of 2016.

Normandin fled at the time despite two counts of attempted murder, allegedly in connection with a serious vehicle collision involving a former girlfriend that occurred at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 27 of 2016. Police were called to the collision in the 1000 block of Gillespie Place in Victoria.

The 1.9-metre-tall (6-foot-5), 200-pound Normandin has been reported as the same Normandin who missed bail in the fall and who posts semi-regularly to social media, has a PhD in history and makes philosophical posts.

Normandin has a red notice status with Interpol – an equivalent to an international warrant – and is believed to have fled Canada to another country.

He’s wanted for attempt murder (times two), assault causing bodily harm, criminal harassment, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, assault causing bodily harm, assault and failure to comply with conditions.

Previous story
Judge admonishes victims’ dad who charged at Nassar in court
Next story
UPDATE: Pipeline opponents vocal at Justin Trudeau town hall in Nanaimo

Just Posted

Cannabis rattles Shuswap municipalities

Cities to provide services but tax revenue up in the air.

Fort McMurray restaurant pulls B.C. wines over pipeline controversy

Alberta restaurant owner said decision supports ‘our oilsands workers and our oil industry’

Shuswap organizations want improvements to water protection

B.C. Government conducting agriculture waste review

Two injured in head-on collision near Chase

Traffic was backed up near Chase, Thursday morning, following a head-on crash

Knife-wielding man robs pharmacy in Chase

Police report they are investigating three robberies in past 10 days by different suspects

Snow, skis and swaschbucklers

SD#83 students take part in the annual Pirate Loppet at Larch Hills

Father of B.C. homicide victim said he knew it was coming

‘I was prepared for yesterday. I had gone through the motions of having my son die like this’

B.C. man wanted by Interpol

Sebastien Normandin wanted for attempted murder in relation to a 2016 incident in Victoria

Judge admonishes victims’ dad who charged at Nassar in court

The dad who had three daughters abused by Nassar tries to attack the doctor in court

Former B.C. premier Dave Barrett dies at age 87

Premier’s office says the former NDP premier died after a long struggle with Alzheimer’s disease

B.C. surpasses Ontario as top production locale for films, TV: report

Canadian Media Producers Association says the 2016-2017 fiscal year was strong for Canada overall

9,000 passengers have used new ride program on ‘Highway of Tears’: Province

Transit across northern B.C. was key issue raised repeatedly during last fall’s hearings in Smithers

Ebbett stoked for Olympic hockey

Vernon’s Andrew Ebbett will play for Canada in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

West Kootenay doctor brings innovative approach to emergency response

He remains on call and leaves the comforts of his home for some of the harshest realities of life.

Most Read