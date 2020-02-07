Police in Nanaimo are asking for the public to help locate 44-year-old John Wilfred John who is wanted for various criminal offences, including forcible confinement, assault and threats. (Photo submitted)

B.C. man with same first and last name wanted on various charges

John Wilfred John wanted for forcible confinement, assault and threats

Police in Nanaimo are asking for tips about 44-year-old John Wilfred John, who is wanted for various criminal offences, including forcible confinement, assault and threats.

According to a police press release, the warrants for John stem from an incident Jan. 6, when he allegedly tried to kidnap a woman and assaulted her in the process.

Warrants have been issued for John’s arrest, but investigators have been unable to locate him.

John is white, 5’4”, 155 pounds, and has short brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on John’s whereabouts is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345.

READ ALSO: Thieves cut through barbed-wire fencing to steal from storage unit in Nanaimo

READ ALSO: $15,000 in gold and diamond rings stolen from Nanaimo retailer


photos@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Safety concerns prompt Salmon Arm residents to remove homeless camp
Next story
Kids jump to help raise funds for Kelowna toddler with cancer

Just Posted

‘Decolonizing’ Salmon Arm Arts Centre one of several unique projects in 2020

The year’s events will include a festival celebrating LGBTQ arts

Diagnosed with Tourette’s Syndrome, Salmon Arm teen pursues passion for music

Shuswap Idol success Carson Venne competing in Okanagan’s Got Talent

Environment Canada issues snowfall warning for Coquihalla

20 to 25 centimetres of snow expected

Rider Express looking to add to stops in the Shuswap

Bus service wants to increase frequency of Trans-Canada Highway trips east of Kamloops

Shuswap community purchases property for affordable housing project

Concept of the proposed Sicamous development was shown to the public in 2018

Trans Mountain pipeline expansion cost jumps 70% to $12.6 billion

The estimate of $7.4 billion was made in 2017 by the previous owner

‘Want to get eaten?’ Hollywood’s Jurassic World 3 looking for extras during Merritt filming

The dinosaur snacks are invited to the open casting call for Feb. 24

Kelowna fire crews battle stubborn smouldering tree blaze

The fire has apparently been burning for several days

Carnival crowns 60th Queen Silver Star

Queen and Princess LX kick off Vernon Winter Carnival

Cat found in 7-Eleven Dumpster in Smithers recovering, after anonymous donation

The Northwest Animal Shelter said Latte will be available for adoption in mid-February

B.C. man with same first and last name wanted on various charges

John Wilfred John wanted for forcible confinement, assault and threats

Car veers off South Okanagan road and into pond

The incident occured near Okanagan Falls off Lakeside Road

No one hurt after car crashes into Kelowna daycare

There are no reports of any injuries

VIDEO: Canadians arrive home after evacuation from Wuhan amid novel coronavirus

Group will undergo two weeks of quarantine

Most Read