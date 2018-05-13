B.C. man’s long battle to recover from critical head injuries ends

A celebration of life is planned for Zsombor Toth on Friday

Zsombor Toth’s long battle to recover from a catastrophic head injury suffered during a 2017 vacation in Thailand has ended.

The 27-year-old Langley man died in hospital Sunday, May 6, with his mother, Andrea Czegledi at his side.

Czegledi, a South Surrey resident, said her son had been showing signs of improvement, and she was planning to take him to the beach at White Rock this summer.

“He was getting better,” she said.

He was aware of his surroundings, knew who he was, and was able to respond, sometimes, when his mother talked to him.

“I thought that everything was going to be fine.”

But after surgery in December that implanted a plate in his skull, she said her son’s health began to worsen.

He developed infections, including meningitis, Czegledi said.

“He was coughing up a lot.”

He was suffering seizures and couldn’t keep his food down.

“It was heartbreaking,” she said.

Just days before a neurosurgeon was supposed to remove the plate, her son was rushed to hospital with breathing problems.

When she arrived, the doctor invited her to say goodbye.

“That’s when I realized it was over,” she said.

Czegledi was able to hug and kiss and talk to her son before he passed away.

She did not want him kept alive in so much pain, Czegledi said.

“It was really too much suffering for him. It would be heartless to keep him here just for me. I didn’t want to be selfish”

She was grateful for the months they had together.

“I had a chance to spend time with him for more than a year,” his mother said.

“It was a gift of time. I’m very thankful for that.”

READ MORE: ‘Not time for Valhalla’ – Langley man fights to overcome critical injury in Thailand

The Langley man spent three months in hospital in Thailand after he suffered critical head injuries while on vacation in the Southeast Asian country.

Toth and a friend from Vancouver had been exploring Thailand together, but the friend had returned to Canada and Toth was on his own when he got on a motorcycle and went for a ride.

With about a week left on his six-week vacation, Toth collided with a car and suffered a severe head injury that left him in a coma.

He was taken to a Neuro Intensive Care Unit in Chiang Mai, Thailand’s northern capital, about three hours away from the scene of the crash, where doctors performed surgery to remove bone shards from his brain.

At the time, the doctors reported Toth’s brain activity was at four per cent and rated his chance of survival at 15 per cent.

After two months in hospital, Toth suffered a setback when he fell out of his hospital bed and suffered a new head injury that required more emergency surgery.

Doctors told his family that Toth suffered severe damage to the portion of his brain that handles memory.

But soon, he was able to open his eyes wide and smile at his mother.

He was strong enough to be transferred back to Canada.

The 14-hour charter flight to Seattle on May 5, followed by a road trip to Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster cost $45,000 — $20,000 of it paid by the medical insurance company and the rest donated by supporters.

READ MORE: ‘Rollercoaster’ recovery for Langley man injured in Thailand

The Hungarian-born Toth was a year old when he came to Canada with his family.

At the time of his holiday, Toth was living with his father and worked in his father’s landscaping company.

Pictures on Toth’s Facebook profile show a muscular young man with a broad smile that at least one friend has compared to Tom Cruise.

A celebration of life is planned for this Friday, May 18 at 6:30 p.m. at the Hungarian Cultural Society at 728 Kingsway in Vancouver.

In lieu of flowers or wreaths, the family asks people to make a donation in Zsombor’s name instead to the First Hungarian Presbyterian Church or the Hungarian Cultural Society.


dan.ferguson@langleytimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Crews survey, repair flood damage in Kootenay-Boundary area before next floods
Next story
Vernon fire crews battle ‘fully-involved’ house fire

Just Posted

In photos: Salty Dog 2018

Over 500 cyclists pushed themselves to see how many laps of the South Canoe trails they could finish

In photos: Back to flooding in the Shuswap

Much of the Salmon Valley and other Shuswap areas are underwater this week.

Salmon River upgraded to flood warning status

BC River Forecast Centre predicts record stream flows due to rainfall.

Man linked to B.C. human remains probe denied bail in unrelated assault case

Charged with assault causing bodily harm

Couple crash one stolen vehicle, steal another to escape

Off-duty Sicamous firefighter’s car used as a getaway vehicle by suspects

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Four goals from captain Calverley as Chilliwack beats Ottawa at RBC Cup

The Chilliwack Chiefs got into the win column with a 4-3 overtime triumph Sunday at Prospera Centre.

Evacuation alerts expanded in Similkameen

Unexpected rise in river prompts new alerts

VIDEO: Public safety minister promises long term help for flooded Boundary region

Farnworth took a helicopter tour of the area Sunday.

Okanagan Symphony Orchestra launches 59th season

Upcoming season features Tanya Tagaq, The Music of Harry Potter, classical standards

Reel Reviews: Fresh Netflix originals

The Week Of, Kodachrome and Anon are under the spotlight in this week’s review

Canada finishes fifth at world rugby stop in B.C.

The Canadian women move up to fourth place overall with one tournament to go at World Rugby Women’s Sevens Series

Vernon fire crews battle ‘fully-involved’ house fire

Calls of a structure fire at Big Chief Mobile Home Park were reported shortly after 5:20 p.m. Sunday

VIDEO: B.C. girl sings with P!nk at Vancouver show

12-year-old Victoria Anthony sang ‘Perfect’ at Rogers Arena

Most Read