Gudbjartur Bodhi Haraldsson. (Submitted photo: Surrey RCMP)

Gudbjartur Bodhi Haraldsson. (Submitted photo: Surrey RCMP)

Surrey massage therapist charged with sexual assault

Gudbjartur Bodhi Haraldsson, 50, released on conditions not to practise

A Surrey, B.C. massage therapist has been charged with sexual assault.

Gudbjartur Bodhi Haraldsson, who goes by Bodhi, 50, was charged with one count of sexual assault.

Surrey RCMP received a report Nov. 14 that a woman was sexually assaulted during an appointment by a massage therapist at a clinic located in the 13700-block of 96 Avenue, near Surrey Memorial Hospital.

Haraldsson was arrested and charged 11 days later, on Nov. 25.

He has since been released with several conditions, according to police. He is not allowed to provide personal or professional therapeutic services, including massage therapy to anyone who identifies as a woman.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 604-599-0502 and speak with the Special Victim’s Unit.


anna.burns@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Like us on Instagram and Follow Anna on Twitter.

surrey rcmp

Previous story
Cats found in duct taped box shocks Okanagan Humane Society president
Next story
Dog reunited with Penticton owners after being lost five months in the Shuswap

Just Posted

Silverbacks #12 Reid Varkonyi and #22 Maddux Martin, wearing their special edition Ugly Christmas Sweater jerseys, take time out from assisting with the Salvation Army’s Kettle Campaign at Canadian Tire in Salmon Arm to pose with the big Christmas paper wrapped box where people can leave items listed on the Shuswap SPCA’s wish list. A donation box is also located at Peavey Mart in Salmon Arm. (Valerie Dean photo)
Big Christmas boxes in Salmon Arm await food, supplies for BC SPCA

Hillcrest Elementary teacher Tyra Menzies’ Grade 5 students show the gifts they brought with them to Fire Hall 3 for the Salmon Arm Fire Department’s Fill the Fire Truck Toy Drive on Thursday, Dec. 8. The drive takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at halls 1 through 4 on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Students play Santa for Salmon Arm Fire Department toy drive

Henry the dog playing in the snow. Henry is healthy and happy after being reunited with his owners. (Duffy Baker photo)
Dog reunited with Penticton owners after being lost five months in the Shuswap

PLAY Shuswap facilitates activities that promote physical literacy. (PLAY Shuswap)
PLAY Shuswap focused on getting people moving, staying active