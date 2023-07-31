A child was killed by a falling tree at Okanagan Lake Park campground, north of Summerland on Saturday, July 29. (BC Parks)

B.C. minister offers condolences after child dies at Okanagan campground

A falling tree struck a child at the the B.C. Park on Saturday

The Minister of Environment has offered his condolences after a child was killed by a falling tree at Okanagan Lake Park campground, north of Summerland on Saturday, July 29.

George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy, released the following statement:

“I am deeply saddened by a tragic incident involving a child at a BC Parks campground over the weekend. On Saturday, a child was injured by a falling tree at Okanagan Lake Park and has since succumbed to their injuries.

“On behalf of the ministry and all BC Parks staff, I send my deepest condolences to the child’s family and friends. Our hearts are with you at this difficult time.”

The child was struck by a falling tree and taken to hospital. They died a short time later in hospital.

The age of the victim was not released and BC Parks hasn’t said what might have caused the tree to come down.

READ MORE: Youngster dies after tree falls at provincial campsite

