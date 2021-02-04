A GoFundMe campaign is raising money for 10-year-old Jerico Roman, who has autism and will only eat Nature’s Path Maple Cinnamon Waffles. The problem is, the company that makes them has discontinued them. Jerico’s mother is trying to round up all the remaining stock. (Photo: GoFundMe).

A GoFundMe campaign is raising money for 10-year-old Jerico Roman, who has autism and will only eat Nature’s Path Maple Cinnamon Waffles. The problem is, the company that makes them has discontinued them. Jerico’s mother is trying to round up all the remaining stock. (Photo: GoFundMe).

GoFundMe

B.C. mom on mission to track down discontinued frozen waffles for her son with autism

Jenna Roman asking for help to buy up remaining stock – and a freezer for it all

A B.C. mom is on a mission to round up the remaining stock of a discontinued brand of frozen waffles, and she’s asking for your help doing it.

Nature’s Path Maple Cinnamon Waffles is the only thing Jenna Roman’s 10-year-old son Jerico will eat, other than vitamin-packed smoothies. He has autism and struggles with extreme oral aversion and complex eating challenges. A child with oral aversion strongly dislikes or is afraid of anything touching their mouth, which can lead to a refusal to eat, drink, be touched or an overactive gag reflex.

“Not everyone understands the severity of Jerico’s challenge and thinks that eventually he will just accept another kind, but it doesn’t work like that,” said Roman, who lives in Surrey.

“He would go on a hunger strike if I didn’t have his waffles.”

Since the waffles have been discontinued, Roman has been trying to find all the remaining stock, even reaching out to Nature’s Path, which she says has agreed to ship her some cases of the waffles from a warehouse in the U.S.

“I am unsure at how much is coming but I am grateful for anything at this point.”

Through a GoFundMe campaign, she is also asking the community to help to find and cover the costs of the waffles plus a deep freezer to store them. Ideally, she would also like to find someone who can replicate the recipe and is even willing to buy the recipe from Nature’s Path.

“Asking for help is completely out of my comfort zone but I have no other choice,” she states on the GoFundMe page. “I am hoping we can get help to find more waffles for him but also mainly praying someone seeing this that is good with replicating recipes would reach out to help me replicate the recipe for these waffles.”

As of Thursday afternoon, more than $1,500 had been raised.

Click here to donate.


beau.simpson@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow us on Twitter

Surrey

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
SkipTheDishes adds ‘tone-deaf’ $0.99 fee to B.C. delivery orders
Next story
Dog control survey for rural Shuswap communities prompts petition

Just Posted

A Columbia Shuswap Regional District survey for dog control in Electoral Area D has sparked some opposition among residents. (File photo)
Dog control survey for rural Shuswap communities prompts petition

Electoral Area D director explains survey a response to dog complaints from residents

New weekly cases of COVID-19 went down for most of the North Okanagan-Shuswap from Jan. 24 to 30, 2021. (BC Centre for Disease Control map)
New weekly COVID-19 case numbers drop in Vernon, Salmon Arm

Revelstoke, Armstrong alone with a weekly case rise reported from Jan. 24 to 30

In it's 30th anniversary, the Enderby and District Arts Council would like to create an arts centre with the Courtyard Gallery. (EDAC photo)
New home needed for Enderby arts

Support sought for community arts centre in EDAC’s 30th anniversary

Recording artist and former Shuswap resident Kyle Fortch is stoked for the launch of his new single, Dance All Night. (Contributed)
Drop the upbeat: Salmon Arm Secondary grad to launch single featuring Afroman

Kyle Fortch planning TikTok campaign for song Dance All Night.

A real estate sold sign hangs in front of a Canadian property Friday, Nov. 4, 2016. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy)
Okanagan home prices jump as real estate market heats up in January

Association of Interior Realtors reports 60 per cent sales spike last month compared to January 2020

(Pixabay)
BREAKING: B.C. expands mandatory mask rules in schools, rolls out ‘rapid response teams’

Masks will be mandatory for middle and high school students except for a few scenarios

Kelowna’s Gospel Mission. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Indigenous artist wanted to create downtown Kelowna-based mural

The finalist will receive $10,000

Surrey’s Caleb Reimer in Edmonton Oil Kings colours. The junior hockey team is among five Alberta-based WHL squads planning to play games starting Feb. 26. (Photo: oilkings.ca)
Quarantined for now, B.C. hockey prospect ‘fortunate’ to play WHL games in Alberta soon

Edmonton Oil Kings draft pick Caleb Reimer has skated with Delta Hockey Academy team this winter

A GoFundMe campaign is raising money for 10-year-old Jerico Roman, who has autism and will only eat Nature’s Path Maple Cinnamon Waffles. The problem is, the company that makes them has discontinued them. Jerico’s mother is trying to round up all the remaining stock. (Photo: GoFundMe).
B.C. mom on mission to track down discontinued frozen waffles for her son with autism

Jenna Roman asking for help to buy up remaining stock – and a freezer for it all

COVID-19 cases spiked in Keremeos Jan. 24 to 30, according to data released by the BC Centre for Disease Control. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
COVID-19 cases spike in Keremeos, remain stagnant elsewhere in South Okanagan

Keremeos recorded six new cases Jan. 24 to 30

COVID-19 cases in the Interior Health region from Jan. 24 to 30, 2021. (BC Centre for Disease Control map)
77 new cases of COVID-19 identified in Central Okanagan last week

Slight increase from the week previous, but significantly less than December numbers

The Cerebral Palsy Association of B.C. is warning of soliciting phone calls from imposters posing as team members. (Black Press - file photo)
Cerebral Palsy Association of B.C. warns of scammers

Organization does not solicit donations by phone

The Bridge’s Youth Recovery House is closer to opening thanks to generous donations from the community. (Contributed)
Kelowna residents donate $275k for youth treatment centre

The treatment centre will serve Okanagan youth

Skip The Dishes introduced $0.99 customer surcharge to B.C. deliveries Wednesday after the province limited its ability to charge restaurants for delivery services. (Submitted photo)
SkipTheDishes adds ‘tone-deaf’ $0.99 fee to B.C. delivery orders

Company introduces customer surcharge after the province issues an order limiting its ability to charge restaurants

Most Read