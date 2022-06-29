Surrey RCMP Cpl. Peter Leckie. (Photo: Surrey RCMP)

Surrey RCMP Cpl. Peter Leckie. (Photo: Surrey RCMP)

B.C. Mountie facing charges in alleged attempt to use position to pick up women

Surrey RCMP Cpl. Peter Leckie facing nine charges relating to breach of trust and fraud

A Surrey RCMP officer is facing nine charges relating to breach of trust and fraud in what police say was an alleged attempt to pick up women.

The BC Prosecution Service said Wednesday (June 29) that charges were approved against Surrey RCMP Cpl. Peter Leckie in connection with allegations of misconduct involving three individuals between January 2014 and October 2020 “at or near Surrey.”

Surrey RCMP say it is alleged Leckie used his position as a police officer to obtain information and contact members of the public for the purpose of “engaging in intimate relationships with women both on and off duty.”

These are disturbing allegations of breach of trust and fraud involving one of our police officers, said Assistant Commissioner Brian Edwards, Officer in Charge of the Surrey RCMP. Our Professional Standards Unit is committed to a thorough investigation and we urge anyone who may have additional information to reach out to PSU investigators.

Leckie is facing seven counts of breach of trust in connection with the duties of their office contrary to section 122 of the Criminal Code and two counts of obtaining computer service by fraud contrary to section 342.1(1)(a) of the Criminal Code.

Charges were sworn on June 29 and his first appearance date has been set for July 29 at Surrey Provincial Court.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP Professional Standards Unit at 604-599-7887.

Leckie has worked with Surrey RCMP since 2010. He is suspended with pay and the BCRCMP say “recent developments with criminal charges laid today will engage the process to move towards suspension without pay.”


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

Courtsurrey rcmp

Previous story
B.C. cabinet minister Josie Osborne accused of conflict of interest
Next story
VIDEO: Lower Mainland woman credits Salmon Arm couple with saving her life

Just Posted

This June 29, 2022 map from the Columbia Shuswap Regional District shows areas affected by an advisory regarding a possible algae bloom. (CSRD map)
Shuswap Lake seeing high E. coli count at Sunnybrae Beach, also emerging algae bloom

From left, Ron Tomma, Rod Tomma and Tilkotmes Tomma stand with the Sxwesméllp Landmark after it was unveiled following a celebration and ceremony on June 25, 2022 in Marine Peace Park in Salmon Arm. Rod and his son Tilkotmes Tomma were the main carvers of Coyote Rock, while Rod’s cousin Ron helped them finish off the sculpture. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
‘Spirit of reconciliation’: Landmark at Salmon Arm wharf creates awareness of Secwépemc presence

Parker Fournier, U18 T2 rep player in 2021-22, was voted by his peers the Most Valuable Player in the OMAHA (Okanagan Mainline Amateur Hockey Association) league. He was presented the award by Salmon Arm Minor Hockey Association President James Inglis on far left, then Parker, Krista Fournier and SAMHA administrator Roy Sakaki. (Photo contributed)
Salmon Arm hockey player honoured by peers

Mike Shaver and Stephanie Webster of A Million Dollars in Pennies will perform at Sunnybrae Hall on Saturday, July 9. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. and reservations may be made at www.guestlist-online.com/event/amdip-at-sunnybrae-hall.
A Million Dollars in Pennies performs in the Shuswap