B.C. Mountie spies $4,000 stolen necklace during routine check

Cpl. Jodie Shelkie says the officer was conducting a curfew check on a Kamloops resident earlier this month

An eagle-eyed RCMP officer in Kamloops, B.C., has helped recover a valuable necklace stolen three months ago from a local jewelry store.

Cpl. Jodie Shelkie says the officer was conducting a curfew check on a Kamloops resident earlier this month.

Shelkie says that when the man came to the door, the officer noticed he was wearing a distinctive gold chain very similar to a necklace stolen on Sept. 17 from Fifth Avenue Jewellers.

The officer left but applied for a search warrant, which was approved and carried out on Dec. 10.

Shelkie says a necklace valued at $4,000 was recovered and a 28-year-old resident of the home was arrested.

The matter has been forwarded to Crown counsel to make a determination about charges. (CFJC)

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Your morning news in 90: Dec. 19, 2018
Next story
Enderby gives green light to pot shop

Just Posted

Salmon Arm seeks grant to study alternative water sources

Review of options encouraged in case of catastrophic incident involving Shuswap Lake

Commercial semi catches fire on Highway 1 east of Revelstoke

The highway is open to alternating traffic in the area

Let the spirit of a Shuswap Christmas shine

Celebrate the season with activities for families and children of all ages

Update: Natalie Wilkie earns silver medal at Para Nordic World Cup

Salmon Arm Paralympian adds a medal to her fourth place finish in Finland

Securities commission probe includes company planning to grow cannabis in Shuswap

Liht Cannabis Corp states it’s doing internal investigation, welcomes BC Securities Commission probe

Your morning news in 90: Dec. 19, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

Advocates say Accessible Canada Act is too weak to be effective

The government pledged $290 million over six years towards implementing the act

Enderby gives green light to pot shop

Non-medicinal pot shop now seeking licence from province

B.C. Mountie spies $4,000 stolen necklace during routine check

Cpl. Jodie Shelkie says the officer was conducting a curfew check on a Kamloops resident earlier this month

Truck hijacker enters more than a dozen guilty pleas

David Chappell pleaded guilty on Tuesday to more than a dozen charges

UBCO professor’s study could spare cancer patients from radiation’s side effects

Her research has drawn a connection of Chromosome 6 genes to fibrosis susceptibility.

‘Laverne & Shirley’ star, ‘Big’ director Penny Marshall dies

Marshall died of complications from diabetes on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at her Hollywood Hills home. She was 75.

B.C. Court of Appeal to rule in terror case that centres on RCMP conduct

B.C.’s appeal court is scheduled to release a decision today on a couple whose guilty verdict over plotting to blow up the provincial legislature was thrown out by a lower court judge.

Trump backs off on demand for $5 billion to build a border wall

Congress and President Donald Trump continue to bicker over his demand that lawmakers fund a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Most Read