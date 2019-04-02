B.C. Social Development Minister Shane Simpson. (B.C. government)

B.C. NDP avoids questions about $40M union-only assistance fund

MLAs push for answers about social service ‘low-wage redress’

B.C. NDP cabinet ministers avoided questions Tuesday about what opposition MLAs called a “forced unionization” strategy across the province’s community social services contractors.

The NDP government negotiated a $40 million “low wage redress” fund for employees in community social services last year, in addition to the standard two-per-cent pay increase offered to most provincial unions in each of the next three years. That money is expected to fund an additional four per cent pay increase for qualifying workers, but only those represented by unions.

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson tabled letters to Finance Minister Carole James from two organizations representing hundreds of social services agencies. Tanya Behardien, president of the Federation of Community Social Services of B.C., wrote that member agencies are already struggling and “the widened gap in wages will continue to create employment barriers that many will not be able to overcome.”

Wilkinson read from a letter sent March 15 by Brenda Gillette of the of the B.C. CEO Social Services Leadership Network, predicting that “non-union agencies will be unable to recruit or retain skilled employees” to provide services for children, families, people with intellectual disabilities and Indigenous communities.

READ MORE: BCGEU first to settle with NDP government

READ MORE: Caregivers for developmentally disabled get increase

James replied in question period by saying the B.C. Liberals provided no budget increase for community social services in 2010 or 2011. Social Development Minister Shane Simpson said: “We’re working with that sector. We’re rebuilding that system. It’s working. We’re proud of that.”

B.C. Liberal mental health critic Jane Thornthwaite said half of the social services providers in B.C. are non-union.

“This discrimination is a blatant attempt at forced unionization,” Thornthwaite said.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Officers alleging systemic sexism take case to Ontario’s top court
Next story
BMO CEO says Canada’s economic growth ‘moderating’, but ‘no screeching halt’

Just Posted

Sicamous RCMP arrest man for attempted muder

Woman receives life-threatening injuries, 26-year-old man in custody

Firefighters take charge in emergency scenarios

Members of several CSRD firehalls gather for training exercise

Hirose scores first NHL goal and win for Red Wings

Former Silverbacks’ tie-breaker against Boston Bruins helps Detroit claim victory

New homes going up for Shuswap songbirds

Volunteers needed to place 50 birdhouses built by students along Salmon Arm foreshore

Update: BC Wildfire Service contains both Chase fires

It is believed both fires, which burned land southeast of Niskonlith Lake, were human caused

Cabinet members openly debate Jody Wilson-Raybould’s future in Liberal caucus

Ontario’s Liberal MPs are due to have a mid-day meeting to discuss the issue

B.C. NDP avoids questions about $40M union-only assistance fund

MLAs push for answers about social service ‘low-wage redress’

Kelowna man charged in relation to Rutland gas station armed robberies

Kyle Watts-Watling has been charged with four counts of armed robbery

Salmon Arm Jewels return from tropical training trip

Shuswap soccer players return from Hawaii after successful international outing

Beloved South Okanagan bakery has plans to re-open

Community meeting sparked new interest to keep the unique bakery open

RCMP hunt for driver clocked excessively speeding through two B.C. school zones

Witnesses to ‘so dangerous’ driving sought through White Rock

Anglers anxious to get back out on the water

Shuswap Outdoors by Hank Shelley

Student, 23, charged with arson in connection to Vancouver college fires

Nasradin Abdusamad Ali of Surrey charged with arson, possessing incendiary material

Canada’s failure to fight climate change ‘disturbing,’ environment watchdog says

Canada is not on track to hit its 2030 target

Most Read