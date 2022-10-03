FILE - A nurse checks on IV fluids while talking to a COVID-19 patient at a Los Angeles medical centre on Dec. 13, 2021. Richmond, B.C. nurse Xiaofang (Sophie) Huang was handed a two-week suspension in September 2022 for a series of issues, including failing to monitor IV infusions. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

B.C. nurse suspended for plethora of practice and conduct issues

Xiaofang (Sophie) Huang unsafely administered medication, inserted catheters, college found

A B.C. nurse has agreed to a two-week suspension and significant re-education after she was found to have routinely neglected her duties over a nearly two-year period.

The BC College of Nurses and Midwives released its consent agreement for Xiaofang (Sophie) Huang of Richmond on Sept. 29. It determined that concerns raised about Huang’s conduct at three different workplaces between November 2019 and August 2021 were founded.

At the first workplace, between November 2019 and June 2020, Huang was observed unsafely administering medicine, failing to monitor IV infusions and properly document assessments, failing to recognize and respond to a deteriorating patient and failing to respect a patient’s right to refuse care.

At the next workplace, in December 2020, Huang failed to secure access to their patient records system prior to her shift and didn’t document things adequately, according to the college.

Finally, between July and August 2021, a third employer raised concerns about Huang improperly inserting catheters, administering medication and following feedback.

Huang also failed to abide by prior disciplinary conditions twice during that time, neglecting to tell new employers about the allegations against her and disregarding an order that she work under mentorship for six months.

The latest consent agreement requires that Huang serve a two-week suspension and undergo significant re-education. It also prohibits her from being the sole nurse on duty, supervising students or orientating new staff for six months, and working night shifts alone for three months. Huang will also be under indirect supervision for four months.

The college said it believes these terms will be enough to protect the public.

