A camera operator wears a protective mask as provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry responds to questions while B.C. Premier John Horgan, back right, listens during a news conference about the provincial response to the coronavirus, in Vancouver, on Friday, March 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. officials confirm 7 new COVID-19 cases, including two health care workers

Two of the cases, within the Fraser Health Authority, are probable community transmissions

There have been seven new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in B.C., bringing the total number of people infected by the novel coronavirus to 39.

Five of the new cases are of people residing in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said in a news conference Tuesday.

That includes two people who work at the Lynn Valley Care Centre where one man died this week and at least two others from the centre have been confirmed to have the virus. The first person to be diagnosed with the virus, also a health care worker, is now in hospital.

Other cases include a woman in her 60s who travelled to Egypt, a man in his 40s who recently returned from Germany and a man in his 90s who was aboard the Grand Princess cruise.

READ MORE: Doctor’s notes should be waived amid COVID-19 spread, B.C. government union says

Two men in the Fraser Valley health region, one in their 90s and the other in their 40s, have also contracted the virus through community transmission. The older man is in isolation at a local hospital while the other is in self-isolation at his home, Henry said.

Both of those cases are under investigation to pinpoint how they contracted the virus.

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Highway 1 to close both sides of Revelstoke for avalanche control
Next story
Breach of trust charges against former Kelowna cop continue to wind through court

Just Posted

New covered walkway, maintenance in store for Sicamous ice rink

Machinery and equipment upgrades planned for arena

Shuswap municipality receives funding for new daycare

Sicamous to use provincial grant to purchase and renovate new daycare space

Salmon Arm mayor suffers minor stroke while playing hockey

Alan Harrison issues reassuring statement on his condition from hospital bed

Salmon Arm’s population count closing in on 20,000

BC Stats show modest growth throughout Columbia Shuswap Regional District

Snow warning for Coquihalla Highway, 15-20 cm expected

Fraser Canyon to expect winds of 60-90 km/h

VIDEO: Liberal bill outlaws conversion therapy for kids, non-consenting adults

Bill C-8 proposes five new Criminal Code offences

SilverStar fourth B.C. mountain to form association: province

Vernon mountain resort gets seal of approval from province to form association

B.C. officials confirm 7 new COVID-19 cases, including two health care workers

Two of the cases, within the Fraser Health Authority, are probable community transmissions

SilverStar fourth B.C. mountain to form association: province

Vernon mountain resort gets seal of approval from province to form association

Memorial Cup in Kelowna to proceed despite coronavirus concerns

The tournament is scheduled to begin May. 22. at Prospera Place in Kelowna

Breach of trust charges against former Kelowna cop continue to wind through court

Brian Mathew Burkett is facing seven counts of breach of trust as well as three civil suits

HAWTHORNE: Willpower versus motivation, part 4

Personal trainer Sean Hawthorne asks, if we know what to do, then why don’t we do it?

Doctor’s notes should be waived amid COVID-19 spread, B.C. government union says

B.C. government has dropped required doctor’s notes so its employees can access their sick leave

Okanagan’s Tug 6 Craft Coffee Roasters wins gold at national coffee championships

The company won the best espresso and the best coffee

Most Read