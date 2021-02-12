A pumpjack works at a well head on an oil and gas installation near Cremona, Alta., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016. The latest round of applications is now open under a $100-million fund aimed at cleaning dormant oil and gas wells in British Columbia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

A pumpjack works at a well head on an oil and gas installation near Cremona, Alta., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016. The latest round of applications is now open under a $100-million fund aimed at cleaning dormant oil and gas wells in British Columbia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

B.C. opens latest round of funding to clean up dormant oil and gas wells

B.C. Energy Minister Bruce Ralston says the second half of the funding is set to be dispersed in the coming months

The latest round of applications is now open under a $100-million fund aimed at cleaning dormant oil and gas wells in British Columbia.

B.C. Energy Minister Bruce Ralston says the second half of the funding is set to be dispersed in the coming months after the first $50 million supported about 1,000 jobsand reclamation activities at nearly 1,900 sites.

He says the first round included $15 million worth of work on sites in B.C.’s agricultural land reserve and dormant well sites located in habitat that is critical to the at-risk northern mountain population of woodland caribou.

The province is receiving $120 million in federal funds after Ottawa pledged $1.7 billion in April to help B.C., Alberta and Saskatchewan clean up thousands of inactive and so-called orphan oil and gas wells.

Ralston says he expects the latest funding will create a similar number of jobs as the first, with priority going to local and Indigenous workers.

He says field service workers will be matched with sites nominated for cleanup by Indigenous communities, local governments and landowners.

“By aligning the nomination and the application processes, we’re able to ensure that local knowledge and concerns get first priority,” Ralston told a news conference Thursday, adding the reclamation work supports jobs during the economic slowdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bulk of B.C.’s $120-million share of the federal funding is aimed at cleaning up more than 8,500 dormant wells, which are sites that have been inactive for five years and aren’t likely to return to service.

The program provides eligible companies up to $100,000 or 50 per cent of the cost of a site cleanup, whichever is less.

B.C. has also earmarked $15 million to address 770 orphan wells, or sites owned by companies that are insolvent, can’t be located or no longer exist.

Another $5 million is set aside to address legacy sites and the impacts of historical oil and gas activities on communities and wildlife.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Man involved in fiery crash dies, Kelowna RCMP did not play a role in death: IIO

Just Posted

Cats and furniture aren't typically a great mix. (Rihaij/Pixabay photo)
Column: Couch attack leads to another paw-sitive customer experience in Salmon Arm

In Plain View by Lachlan Labere

Toronto’s Mass Vaccination Clinic is shown on Sunday January 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
58 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Forty-three people are hospitalized with the virus, 13 of whom are in intensive care

With bridge construction well underway on the project to replace the Solsqua-Sicamous bridge. Motorists should expect delays of up to half an hour. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News)
Solsqua-Sicamous bridge closing temporarily for geotechnical assesment

Drivers trying to go north of the Eagle River will have to use Cambie Solsqua Road

Weekly COVID-19 numbers were down for Vernon during the week of Jan. 31 to Feb. 6 and held steady for Salmon Arm. (BC Centre for Disease Control map)
New COVID-19 cases drop or hold for most of North Okanagan-Shuswap

Vernon area’s new cases decrease while Salmon Arm’s stay the same

On Feb. 8, 2021 Salmon Arm council approved third reading of a rezoning and official community plan amendment for a potential 18-unit residential development at 1910 11th Street NE, next to the RCMP detachment. (City of Salmon Arm image)
Council OKs housing next to Salmon Arm RCMP detachment despite noise concerns

Site near amenities, need for more affordable housing, noise mitigation plans convince politicians

Wearing a mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Anna Lee, 9, stands next to lion dancers during a Lunar New Year celebration at Dao Quang Temple on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Garland, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
PHOTOS: Despite COVID-19, Lunar New Year quietly celebrated around the world

Celebrations, which typically last two weeks, are much different this Year of the Ox

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
Man involved in fiery crash dies, Kelowna RCMP did not play a role in death: IIO

After the man crashed, Kelowna RCMP attempted to extract him, when he allegedly resisted arrest

Safe and sound. Tiger made it through an adventure after getting stuck atop a 40-foot tree in Otter Point on Sunday. He was safely put back on solid ground through the efforts of Andrew Church and Affordable Tree Care. (Henry Veasey photo)
Kind-hearted tree-topper rescues B.C. cat stuck 30 hours in a tree

Tree service company owner helps Sooke cat get all four paws back on the ground

Kasari Govender, British Columbia’s human rights commissioner, is seen in an undated handout photo. She says cutting police officer numbers where possible and using the money saved to build affordable housing should be part of a legislature’s committee’s deliberations to change the Police Act, including addressing systemic racism in policing. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-B.C. Human Rights Commission, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Cut police, build affordable housing instead, says B.C. human rights commissioner

Homeless, Indigenous Peoples and those living in poverty have far more interactions with police, says Kasari Govender

Kristopher Teichrieb enters the Kamloops Law Courts on Oct. 23, 2018 (Kamloops This Week files)
Kamloops man to pay $7M to victim after life-altering attack

Kristopher Teichrieb pleaded guilty to beating Jessie Simpson on June 19, 2016

Mowi Canada West salmon farm. (Mowi photo)
Salmon farming exec says feds left B.C. industry on the hook with no safety net

“Quite possibly the most impactful, careless, reckless, thoughtless, decision that I have ever seen”

In 2020, 8,497 properties were sold in the Victoria Real Estate Board region – a 17.1 per cent jump from 2019. (Unsplash)
Here’s how many months you would have to save up to buy a house in these B.C. cities

Best to start planning early, the National Bank of Canada has found

A Peachland family is asking for financial support as their newborn son James fights to survive. (Chelsea Hallick)
Peachland family asking for support as baby fights for life

James Lazeski is less than a month old and suffering mysterious heart issues

Paul Lacerte co-founded the campaign in 2011, and small squares of moose hide are worn with pride as it signals that they, too, stand as one against violence towards women and children (Joseph Nash photo)
Vernon police, MLA, pin moose hide in support of national campaign against violence

Moose Hide Campaign marks 10 years in fight to end violence against women and children

Most Read