Specimens to be tested for COVID-19 are seen at LifeLabs after being logged upon receipt at the company’s lab, in Surrey, B.C., March 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. opens up COVID-19 testing to track community infections

If you have symptoms, call doctor or 8-1-1, Bonnie Henry says

Detection of coronavirus-infected workers returning to B.C. from an oil sands project in northern Alberta is one example of why public health officials have opened up testing to broader community cases, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says.

“Right now, anyone with symptoms of COVID-19 can now be assessed and tested, through your family physician,” Henry said at her daily briefing April 20. “If you have your nurse practitioner or a local community collection centre, you can call 8-1-1 to find out where those are.”

Primary symptoms are fever, cough and shortness of breath, key indicators of the novel coronavirus that can cause a range of illness from mild symptoms to life-threatening pneumonia-like conditions.

“While everyone can get tested, not everyone needs to get tested,” Henry said. “That’s very important. If you do not have symptoms, this test has very limited benefit and is not necessarily valid.”

The other key indicator for requesting a test is you have been in contact with someone who has COVID-19 or has been associated with one of the outbreaks that have been identified. The most recent one is Imperial Oil employees returning to B.C. from working at the Kearl Lake oil sands mine and processing plant north of Fort McMurray, Alberta. Seven people in B.C. have tested positive in B.C. from that group, and their family members and contacts are being followed up.

RELATED: B.C. finds seven oil sands workers with COVID-19

RELATED: B.C.’s latest COVID-19 modelling shows spread slowing

“Now is the time where we’ve broadened again our testing so we have a better idea of anyone in our community who may have COVID-19 going forward,” Henry said.

Henry first signalled the change in testing strategy when she and Health Minister Adrian Dix released B.C.’s second batch of disease modelling on April 17. It showed B.C’s testing focused broadly in the early days to detect returning travellers from China, Iran and other hot spots, then as of March 15 adding daily tests of health care workers after a series of outbreaks at senior care homes.

As of April 9 the testing became broader to find community transmission cases and get a better reading on the general population’s exposure.

B.C.’s Centre for Disease Control tracks its testing and other coronavirus data on an online dashboard. As of April 21, it shows a total of 64,375 tests, with 930 completed April 20.

B.C.’s current testing rate is 10,999 per million people, compared to 14,780 per million in Canada as a whole, with Quebec and Ontario grappling with much higher numbers of cases testing positive.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. tree planting season delayed until early May due to COVID-19 precautions
Next story
Businesses can apply for wage subsidy April 27, calculate payments on new website

Just Posted

Shuswap doctor suggests ways to best talk about making end-of-life plans

Physician emphasizes it’s not about doom and gloom, but making use of time at home

Salmon Arm Roots & Blues cancels 2020 festival, pursuing alternatives

Organizers looking at ways to share joy, talent of festival through technology

Organizers hopeful and planning for 123rd Salmon Arm Fall Fair in 2020

Focus may include pioneer skills relevant to the times such as growing own food

A new partnership will give exposure to local causes and community groups

Black Press Media and tech company Do Some Good come together in a new partnership

Salmon Arm makes gesture in solidarity with those grieving in Nova Scotia

RCMP commander also appreciates flowers left at Salmon Arm detachment

Businesses can apply for wage subsidy April 27, calculate payments on new website

Program will provide 75% of each employee’s salary, up to $847 per week

Home in Kelowna ravaged by early morning fire

The RCMP and Kelowna Fire Department remain on scene

Kelowna RCMP make high-risk arrest of armed suspect in Rutland

The incident occurred just before 7:45 p.m. on April 20

Two planes from China forced to arrive in Canada empty of supplies: PM

Trudeau said there are limits to how long an aircraft is allowed to wait on the ground in China

HERGOTT: ICBC, COVID-19 and an injury claim

Paul Hergott is a personal injury lawyer based in West Kelowna

Dyer: Learning about EV from an “L” driver

Kristy Dyer is a columnist for Black Press Media who writes about the environment

Okanagan Chamber manager resigns due to COVID-19 cutbacks

Resignation gives room in budget for Chamber of Commerce to continue to serve community

B.C. tree planting season delayed until early May due to COVID-19 precautions

Companies will have to adhere to strict provincial health officer guidelines

B.C. reports 5 new COVID-19 deaths as total test positive cases near 1,700

The number of patients in hospital is currently 104, with 49 in ICU

Most Read