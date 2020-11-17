The defunct 100-year-old Enloe Dam on the Similkameen River in Washington blocks access by salmon and steelhead to over 500 kilometres of high-quality river habitat, much of it in British Columbia. Photo submitted by Alex Maier.

The defunct 100-year-old Enloe Dam on the Similkameen River in Washington blocks access by salmon and steelhead to over 500 kilometres of high-quality river habitat, much of it in British Columbia. Photo submitted by Alex Maier.

B.C. outdoor group calls for removal of U.S. dam

Defunct obstruction on Similkameen River cuts off 500 km of Canadian salmon habitat

A B.C. outdoor group is hoping some cross-border diplomacy will lead to the dismantling of a defunct dam in Washington State that’s blocked salmon runs into Canada for the past century.

The Enole Dam is concrete wall, 18-metre tall, 88-metres wide, constructed around 1920 near Oroville, WA, about 11 km south of Osoyoos. Designed without fish ladders to enable fish migration, it eliminated salmon and steelhead runs from the Similkameen River and its tributaries flowing from B.C. through Manning Provincial Park and past the communities of Princeton, Hedley, Keremeos and Cawston.

READ MORE: B.C. voters prioritize environment in upcoming election: survey

The Outdoor Recreation Council of British Columbia (ORC) says the dam hasn’t produced electricity since 1954 and now wants the B.C. government to open a dialogue with their U.S. counterparts on the importance of removing the obstruction for good.

“Given the pressures confronting salmon and the deteriorating state of many runs throughout the Pacific Northwest, removing this dam creates a significant opportunity to help reverse that trend. Few other single actions could generate this much benefit for salmon,” Mark Angelo, river chair for ORC said.

Restoring the river’s natural flow would open up more than 500 kilometres of salmon habitat in B.C. and Washington.

READ MORE: Salmon tracking tool expanded to southern B.C.

The group says chinook salmon continue to be spotted jumping at the face of the dam, a promising sign for advocates of habitat restoration.

According to ORC, re-energizing the dam’s power plant would carry a price tag of $114 million, producing power 10 times more costly than what’s generated from other sites on the Columbia River.

Both ORC and Angelo have been involved in many successful dam removal efforts. Most recently, Angelo collaborated with the province in its successful efforts to remove seven non-operating dams in the Britannia Creek watershed.

“Dams were never meant to last forever, and over time, they can outlive their usefulness and become susceptible to sediment infilling and concrete deterioration,” Angelo said. “Many dilapidated dam structures can also eventually become threats to public safety. The removal of the Enloe Dam is a major untapped opportunity for improving salmon habitat in BC’s southern interior.”


quinn.bender@blackpress.ca

ConservationFish

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Police called to Kelowna Costco after patron refuses to wear mask

Just Posted

(Black Press file photo).
Man in pickup survives head on collision with semi near Revelstoke

RCMP said the man walked away from the incident on Nov. 14 along Highway 1

April and Lilly Stuart get a close look at the Christmas lights during the holiday tree light up in 2018. This year the tree light up at the Treble Clef by the Downtown Askew’s will happen at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 28. (File photo) April and Lilly Stuart get a close look at the Christmas lights during the holiday tree light up in 2018. This year the tree light up at the Treble Clef by the Downtown Askew’s will happen at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 28. (File photo)
Downtown Salmon Arm festivities begin on Nov. 28 with tree light-up

Association says the Winter Queen will visit, a free family movie will be show at the Salmar Classic

The Canadian Barley Tea Company founders Janice Ishizaka and Cilla Watkins are appearing on an upcoming episode of CBC’s Dragon’s Den. (Contributed)
Pitch perfect: Entrepreneurs behind Shuswap product reveal pathway to the Dragon’s Den

Canadian Barley Tea Company’s Janice Ishizaka and Cilla Watkins to appear on upcoming episode

Airplane.
Morning Start: It’s possible to use cooking oil to fuel flights

Your morning start for Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020

(File photo)
Romance, fraud make up key ingredients in latest Shuswap scam

Police warn residents not to send money, gift cards, cheques or Bitcoin. Believe your friends, family and the local police.

Sparring bucks. Image: YouTube.
Duelling bucks stop traffic on Highway 97 near Peachland

An Okanagan man caught the action on video

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The defunct 100-year-old Enloe Dam on the Similkameen River in Washington blocks access by salmon and steelhead to over 500 kilometres of high-quality river habitat, much of it in British Columbia. Photo submitted by Alex Maier.
B.C. outdoor group calls for removal of U.S. dam

Defunct obstruction on Similkameen River cuts off 500 km of Canadian salmon habitat

The Kelowna Costco location on Highway 97. (Mackenzie Britton - Kelowna Capital News)
Police called to Kelowna Costco after patron refuses to wear mask

Person wouldn’t comply with mask mandate, wouldn’t leave store

B.C. transportation ministry highway advisory sign, May 2020. Public health restrictions on non-essential travel and commercial operation have hit local businesses in every corner of B.C. (B.C. government)
Latest COVID-19 travel advice another blow to B.C. tourism

Travel’s not the problem, behaviour is, industry group says

(File photo)
Kelowna woman arrested with items allegedly stolen from senior’s purse

The woman was wanted on several outstanding warrants

Casorso Elementary has made it to the finals for the Superpower Your School contest. - Image Credit: Google Maps
Additional COVID-19 cases confirmed at Kelowna elementary school

The Central Okanagan School District first reported one case from the school on Nov. 9

Protesters have set up on a rail line near the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion route in Burnaby on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. (Extinction Rebellion)
Protesters block rail line on Trans Mountain pipeline route in Metro Vancouver

Group says protest will be non-violent

Olympia Green Taverna. (Contributed)
PHOTOS: Kelowna’s Olympia Greek Taverna thanks community after fire

The popular dining spot went up in flames on Oct. 6, 2020

Most Read