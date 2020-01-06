B.C. police must cooperate with investigators after officer-involved shootings: judge

The appeal was sought by Vancouver police

Police in B.C. will not have a say in whether or not they are interviewed for an officer-involved shooting, according to a decision that came down from the B.C. Court of Appeal Monday.

In a unanimous decision written by Justice David Harris, the duty of a police officer to cooperate with the Independent Investigation Office is “mandatory, not qualified.” The IIO investigates all police-related injuries in B.C. where someone suffers “significant” harm.

The appeal was sought by Vancouver police after the IIO wanted to interview officers in connection to a case where a man was fatally shot by police at the scene of a robbery on Nov. 10, 2016.

The Vancouver police asked the IIO for a pre-interview disclosure, which the police watchdog denied. The officers then declined to be interviewed, after which the IIO brought a petition to B.C. Supreme Court which asked for the officers to be ordered to attend.

In his decision, Harris wrote that police have a “duty to cooperate fully” with the IIO.

“Nothing in the wording of the statute supports the inference that police officers can withhold their cooperation with the investigation, if they disagree with the terms on which it is being conducted,” he noted.

ALSO READ: No charges against Nanaimo cop after man’s arm broken by police dog bite

ALSO READ: Woman dies after barricading herself in burning suite in Victoria

