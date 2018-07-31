VIDEO: B.C. police search for woman in “restaurant rage” incident

Unhappy with her order at a Victoria-area McDonald’s, lady throws items at employee, breaks self-order kiosk

Shortly after police on Vancouver Island released video surveillance of a young woman involved in a “restaurant rage” incident at a Victoria McDonald’s, someone matching the suspect’s description turned herself in to police.

While she wasn’t arrested at the time, Victoria Police say she showed up Monday afternoon at the Esquimalt detachment and the file remains under investigation.

In footage from the restaurant security camera, a Caucasian woman with blonde hair, standing 5’2” and believed to be in her early 20’s is seen speaking with an employee of the Hillside Avenue McDonald’s, getting increasingly agitated about her food order.

Officers were called to the location shortly after midnight on July 14 after staff alleged the woman physically assaulted an employee, as seen in the video.

“Staff reported that when her order did not contain a tomato, the suspect became verbally abusive with staff,” said media spokesperson Bowen Osoko in a release. “When a staff member offered to refund her money, the woman threw several items at the employee, striking him.”

RELATED: Woman poops in B.C. Tim Hortons, flings feces at staff

An unidentified man intervened, attempting to de-escalate the situation but was unsuccessful. The woman then struck one of the ordering kiosks several times, rendering one out of order before leaving the restaurant.

The employee was not physically injured.

Security camera image of a woman suspected of assaulting an employee of the McDonald’s on Hillside Avenue, July 14. VicPD photo

Community Services Division officers are looking for the woman who was wearing a dark blue t-shirt with light blue shoulders with a Disney character on the front and white “pajama” style pants with white running shoes. She has a slender build and tattoos on her left forearm.

editor@vicnews.com

Previous story
130 overdoses in one day has B.C. premier, addiction expert sounding alarm
Next story
Salmon Arm parents concerned over upcoming school bus changes

Just Posted

UPDATE: Range Road fire under control

Two small fires break out between Vernon and Falkland

UPDATE: One driver killed, Coquihalla partially reopens northbound

The blaze was reported just before 9 p.m. Monday

Police call Salmon Arm rainbow crosswalk vandalism a hate crime

City of Salmon Arm crew repairs crossing for second time after burnouts and graffiti

Free family fishing activities throughout Thompson Okanagan

The programs are aimed at encouraging families to spend more time outdoors

Salmon Arm foreshore a rich habitat

Brighouse Nature Centre shares a wealth of information

VIDEO: Whale plays with boat’s anchor line at Vancouver Island marina

Orca grabbing anchor rope a ‘serious concern’

B.C. judge weeps, defence lawyer cries foul

Defense claims Kelowna judge who wept after victim impact statement has ‘overall tone of bias’.

Morning shakeup at Okanagan radio stations

Brian Martin moving crosstown to join Vernon’s Beach Radio from Sun FM

Veterans ombudsman says veterans still facing difficulty accessing benefits

Guy Parent released his 2018 report card Tuesday detailing the government’s response

Kamloops RCMP say search for missing jet ski driver now a recovery mission

Kamloops RCMP are asking all boaters to stay off a section of the South Thompson River Tuesday morning.

Crews challenge by hot temperatures and terrain for wildfire near Peachland

Smoke may still be visible as crews maintain fire lines for the Mount Eneas wildfire

Wildfire crews mop up hotspots for Okanagan Mountain Park fire

The Goode’s Creek wildfire remains out of control

Once held in Victoria, the International Buskers Festival will stay in Kamloops

Thousands visited Riverside Park in Kamloops to take in the four-day event which will return in 2019.

Alex Trebek can see life without ‘Jeopardy’

Soon to be turning 80 the Canadian will soon have hosted the show for 36 years

Most Read