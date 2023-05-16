The Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO) (File Photo)

B.C. police watchdog investigates after man injured during Kelowna arrest

Four people fled from an alleged stolen vehicle early Tuesday morning

The early morning arrest of four people in Kelowna is now being looked into by the Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of BC.

According to RCMP, officers in unmarked vehicles were following an allegedly stolen vehicle when it pulled over and four people exited about 4 a.m., May 16.

All attempted to flee the scene.

Officers along with a police service dog managed to take into custody one man, however, he sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries during the arrest.

The three others were reportedly later arrested without issue.

The IIO was notified of the incident shortly after the incident occurred and started an investigation into what took place during the arrest and how the injuries were sustained.

The IIO is asking anyone with relevant information or video footage of the incident to please contact the witness line toll-free at 1-855-446-8477 or via the contact form on the iiobc.ca website.

