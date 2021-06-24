Lorence Williams is charged with second-degree murder. (Contributed)

Lorence Williams is charged with second-degree murder. (Contributed)

B.C. Police watchdog investigating Kelowna murder

The IIO said Kelowna RCMP performed two wellness checks before the incident

B.C.’s police watchdog is being called in to investigate Kelowna’s latest murder.

Lorence Earl Williams has been charged with second-degree murder in relation to a May 30 incident that resulted in the death of Thomas Chadwick.

Kelowna RCMP attended the home in Rutland about 10 p.m., where they discovered Chadwick’s body.

Subsequently, RCMP issued a plea to the public for assistance in locating Williams. A tip eventually led to his apprehension and arrest on May 31.

However, on May 29, before the incident,the Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of BC said that police and members of the Police and Crisis Team (PACT) responded to two calls at a residence in the 3400-block of Sexsmith Road to speak to a man regarding his wellness. That man was Williams.

He reportedly left the home after the second wellness check.

Then on Sunday, another man who lives at the same house — Thomas Chadwick — was found dead.

The police watchdog was informed of the incident on May 31 and has now started investigating to see if the Kelowna RCMP’s actions or lack thereof contributed to the incident.

READ MORE: Kelowna man charged with murder, victim identified

@twilamam
twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of Kelownamurder

Previous story
2 deaths, 8 hospitalizations spark safety warning for B.C. parents over open windows, balconies
Next story
Surrey residents report calling 911 for ambulances that didn’t arrive

Just Posted

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District board voted to replace the ice chilling system at the Sicamous arena after trace amounts of ammonia were detected in the brine during spring maintenance. (File Photo)
Small ammonia leak in Sicamous arena ice chiller prompts emergency purchase, replacement

Yellow outlines show previously proposed cut blocks above seasonal homes in the Bastion Bay area. Residents are concerned the removal of trees could lead to slope stability or debris flow issues in the steep creek above them. (Submitted)
Province denies request for moratorium on logging above Shuswap homes

A sign for Deanna Wertz, who disappeared from the Enderby area in 2016, lines a portion of Highway 16 otherwise known as the Highway of Tears as part of the Tears to Hope relay. (Birgitte Bartlett - Facebook)
North Okanagan missing woman represented on Highway of Tears

An electric car is seen getting charged at parking lot in Tsawwassen, near Vancouver, Friday, April, 6, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
22 electric vehicle chargers launching through FortisBC project