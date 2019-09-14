B.C. police watchdog to investigate man’s head injury during RCMP arrest

Suspect fled on a bicycle and fell off when an officer attempted to stop him

The RCMP say a man suffered a serious head injury on Tuesday during an arrest in Prince George, B.C.

The Mounties say the Independent Investigations Office, the province’s police watchdog, has been notified to determine if the officers’ actions or inactions are linked to the man’s injury.

The RCMP say in a news release that plainclothes officers witnessed what they thought was a drug transaction on Tuesday and a nearby uniformed officer tried to arrest the man.

The suspect fled on a bicycle into a rail yard and as one of the officers attempted to stop him he fell off the bike and suffered a head injury.

RCMP say the man was transported to a local hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The Canadian Press

READ MORE: High-speed crash at Douglas and Bay Streets caught on camera

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Update: Father calls for better drug recognition after 8-year-old overdoses at Okanagan school
Next story
UVic president offers condolences after two students killed in bus crash

Just Posted

Friends and family gather for Parkinson SuperWalk in Salmon Arm

Word on the street: How has Parkinson’s Disease affected you or your family?

Vote online to help light up the Larch Hills

Larch Hills Nordic Society competing for Kraft Heinz Project Play funding

Update: Father calls for better drug recognition after 8-year-old overdoses at Okanagan school

The young child ingested an unknown substance Wednesday at a Kelowna school

Seniors at Salmon Arm assisted living facility shocked by Oct. 1 eviction notice

Building owners terminate lease for McGuire Lake Congregate Living, Shuswap Grill Gourmet Burgery

Centennial Field purchase under fire at CSRD open house

South Shuswap residents raise concerns over alternative approval process and quality of property

VIDEO: Vancouver Island mayor details emergency response after fatal bus crash

Sharie Minions says she is ‘appalled’ by condition of road where bus crashed

LyleXOX launches first solo exhibition at Liquidity Wines in OK Falls

The Canadian artist has amassed thousands of fans for his beautiful self-portraits using found items

EDITORIAL: This is our election

It is up to the voting public to identify the issues in the upcoming federal election

UVic president offers condolences after two students killed in bus crash

‘We also grieve with those closest to these members of our campus community,’ Cassels says

B.C. company gets licence to test psychedelic drugs for therapy treatment

Salvation Botanicals interested in manufacturing, testing and research and development

B.C. police watchdog to investigate man’s head injury during RCMP arrest

Suspect fled on a bicycle and fell off when an officer attempted to stop him

Cyclists ride in Okanagan to support Rwandan schools

The 10th annual Lake2Lake Ride for Rwanda has raised more than $100,000 in donations and counting

‘How does it even happen?’: Bear locks itself inside vehicle in Port Moody

It was apparent the suspect had gained entry with his ‘bear’ hands

Fundraising underway for Salmon Arm Terry Fox Run

Annual event to take place Sept. 15 at Blackburn Park

Most Read