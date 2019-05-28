The Ministry of Advanced Education, Skills and Training has launched an information campaign to prevent sexualized violence and misconduct around post-secondary campuses. (iStock photo)

B.C. post-secondary schools told to halt cash tuition payments to combat money laundering

Post-secondary schools will no longer be allowed to accept large cash payments from students

As money laundering remains top of mind for politicians and British Columbians alike, the province announced measures Tuesday in order to protect post-secondary schools from becoming targets for dirty money.

Beginning immediately, public and private post-secondary institutions will no longer be allowed to accept large cash payments from students, Advanced Education Minister Melanie Mark told reporters at the B.C. Legislature in Victoria.

Institutions without a policy on accepting cash for tuition are also being asked to develop one.

READ MORE: B.C. holding public inquiry to track rise of money laundering

This marks the latest move by the NDP government to quash money laundering in the province and follows a May 9th report by former deputy RCMP commissioner Peter German, which estimated that more than $7 billion in dirty money was laundered through B.C. in 2018.

READ MORE: Crackdown on money laundering does not include federal public inquiry

Although that report focused on how real estate, luxury cars and horse racing are implicated by criminals cleaning dirty money, German also identified alleged reports of money laundering in other vulnerable sectors, including the province’s post-secondary system.

“Peter German has advised that people are paying thousands of dollars in suspicious cash for multiple semesters in advance and then seeking refunds by cheque,” Attorney General David Eby said in a news release.

“Our post-secondary institutions must not be used to launder money, and we are asking them to review their policies to put a stop to it.”

READ MORE: RCMP has ‘no’ money laundering investigators in B.C.

READ MORE: Hot cars hide dirty money, B.C. investigation shows

B.C. is home to 25 public post-secondary schools where 437,500 students are registered, as well as 342 private career training institutions and private degree-granting institutions where 71,000 students attend.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan residents experienced a day in the life of being homeless
Next story
First Nations people in B.C. four times more likely to die of an overdose

Just Posted

Survey: Salmon Arm students united on plastic bags, climate change

Youth council shows survey results to city council to help keep members informed

Bear and cubs seen near South Canoe School

Resident scares off sow and two cubs at end of her driveway

Story trail at Tsútswecw Provincial Park opens June 7

Visitors to the park will have a new way to experience the beautiful natural surroundings

SAS Junior Girls score first Valley Championships win in more than a decade

Jewels earn 5-3 victory over Kamlooops’ Valleyview Secondary

City commits to increased transit service in Salmon Arm

If province agrees, improvements to include later hours and Sunday service, starting in 2020 or 2021

Okanagan residents experienced a day in the life of being homeless

‘Take Steps’ Homelessness simulator experiment shows people what it’s like to be homeless for a day

Column: Memories to be made, prizes to be won at Kids’ Fishing Derby

Great Outdoors by James Murray

7,000 B.C. port workers to be locked out of their jobs Thursday: BCMEA

Contract negotiations have broken down between union and employer

The farm has outgrown its Lake Country property due to an increase in daily visitors

The Kangaroo Creek Farm will be hopping from Lake Country to a… Continue reading

First Nations people in B.C. four times more likely to die of an overdose

As B.C. sees an overall plateau in high rates of fatal overdoses, First Nations deaths still on the rise

‘Saddest part of our lives’: Guatemalan workers describe Aquilini Group’s B.C. farm

Six women said they were too scared to complain about housing, medical issues,

Our history in pictures: Downtown Salmon Arm, 1949

Downtown Salmon Arm circa 1949. Why? The Salmar Theatre opened in May… Continue reading

Shuswap karate students to compete in world championships

More than 100 martial artists were in Salmon Arm over the weekend,… Continue reading

Okanagan JCI group tops in BC/Yukon region

JCI Vernon Wins Chapter of the Year, three individual honours at regional event in Cranbrook

Most Read