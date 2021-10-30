B.C. Premier John Horgan speaks in Vancouver, on Thursday, September 16, 2021. A statement from the British Columbia premier’s office says John Horgan is recovering well after undergoing biopsy surgery for a growth in his throat. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. Premier John Horgan speaks in Vancouver, on Thursday, September 16, 2021. A statement from the British Columbia premier’s office says John Horgan is recovering well after undergoing biopsy surgery for a growth in his throat. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. Premier John Horgan recovering well after biopsy surgery, office says

Horgan underwent surgery after a lump was discovered in his throat

The premier’s office in British Columbia says John Horgan is recovering well after undergoing biopsy surgery for a growth in his throat.

It says in a statement that Friday’s surgery was successful and Horgan is in good spirits.

The statement says further updates will be issued in the coming days.

Horgan announced Thursday that he had noticed a lump on his neck and had been in and out of the hospital for tests that revealed a growth requiring biopsy surgery.

The 62-year-old premier has said he intends to stay on the job, but he appointed Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth to serve as deputy premier as a precaution.

Horgan said he’s been in this spot before, having survived bladder cancer in his 40s.

“It’s important, I think, for people to understand that this isn’t the first time I’ve experienced a health issue like this,” Horgan told a news conference on Thursday.

“It’s the extraordinary efforts of our public health-care system that gives me complete confidence that all will be fine for me.”

– The Canadian Press

Previous story
Salmon Arm students find out what it’s like to be fire chief for a day
Next story
Imperial Oil praises the ‘difference a year makes’; reports $908M Q3 profit

Just Posted

Ace Swanson was an ace with the fire hose in uptown Salmon Arm on Oct. 29, 2021. (Zachary Roman/Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm students find out what it’s like to be fire chief for a day

Harry Welton, left, from the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch #62 Salmon Arm, shakes hands with Salmon Arm Mayor Alan Harrison after presenting him with the first poppy of the Salmon Arm Legion’s 2021 campaign. (Zachary Roman/Salmon Arm Observer)
Snapshot: Salmon Arm mayor receives first poppy

BC Supreme Court rules on Oct. 8, 2021 that three men can be extradited to U.S. to face charges in connection with an alleged 2006 cannabis smuggling operation from the Okanagan-Shuswap to California. (File photo)
Extradition ordered in alleged Okanagan-Shuswap cannabis smuggling via hollow logs

FILE - In this Thursday, March 11, 2021 file photo, desks are arranged in a classroom at an elementary school in Nesquehoning, Pa. In the fall of 2021, vaccinated teachers and students should no longer wear masks inside school buildings and no one need bother with them outside, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday, July 9, 2021, in relaxing its COVID-19 guidelines. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)
COVID-19 exposure at Armstrong elementary school