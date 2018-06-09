B.C. Public Safety Announcement: Wildfires & Air Quality

PSA to stay alert for signs of respiratory distress. (Photo: Encyclopedia Britannica)

The BC government issued a public safety announcement regarding wildfires and air quality warning people to stay alert and aware of any respiratory issues.

Forest fire smoke is a complex and dynamic mixture of gases and very small particles that can irritate the respiratory system and cause systemic inflammation.

The following is listed advice to minimize potential health effects:

If you have a chronic condition, have rescue medication on hand at all times and a plan to follow if your rescue medication cannot bring your condition under control.

Look for indoor environments that might be less smoky, such as shopping malls, community centres and libraries.

Avoid physical exertion because the amount of smoke you breathe increases as your breathing rate increases.

Keep hydrated as it helps your body deal with inflammation.

If you are feeling unwell, remember you can call 8-1-1, a free-of-charge provincial health information and advice phone line available in British Columbia. If you or a loved one is experiencing a medical emergency, please call 9-1-1.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.