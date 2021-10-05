British Columbia’s provincial flag flies in Ottawa, Friday July 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

British Columbia’s provincial flag flies in Ottawa, Friday July 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

B.C. public service employees must be fully vaccinated by Nov. 22, province says

All public service staff must be fully vaccinated by Nov. 22

The province is mandating that all of its public service employees must be fully vaccinated by Nov. 22.

In a Tuesday (Oct. 5) news release, the province said that the vaccination mandate applies to 30,000 employees.

“As more employees return to their regular workplaces later in the fall, this provides an additional and reassuring layer of protection for workers who are continuing the vital work of serving British Columbians,” the province stated.

“Public service employees working in core government or ministries will be required to provide proof of full vaccination using the BC Vaccine Card.”

Details about accommodations will be released in early November.

This is not the first vaccine mandate issued by the provincial government; all long-term care and assisted living staff must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 12 and all other health care workers must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 26.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Previous story
39% of Central Okanagan public schools potentially exposed to COVID-19
Next story
Kids’ donation to Sicamous Fire Department matched by local business, doctor

Just Posted

A letter from a Salmon Arm resident regarding traffic and pedestrian safety concerns at the Okanagan Avenue and 20th Street intersection was received by city council and is being forwarded to the city’s Traffic Safety Committee for consideration. (Google Maps image)
Salmon Arm resident asks for four-way stop at Okanagan Avenue and 20th Street

Sicamous Fire Chief Brett Ogino received a donation to the Sicamous Fire Department from (left to right) Harlowe Bird, 2, Aleeah Bird, 7, Avery Sanche, 5, Kennedy Sanche, 7, and Jase Sanche, 2, in October of 2021. (District of Sicamous image)
Kids’ donation to Sicamous Fire Department matched by local business, doctor

Barb Duplisse, Marlise Albertson, John Moncrieff, Pat MacLeod, Telus Okanagan Ambassadors president Melanie Collins, Liz Pastorchik, Georgina Beausoleil and Marlene Moncrieff display the Telus Community Ambassador Volunteer of the Year award received by MacLeod along with items they’ve made for donation. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm knitters’ good work recognized with Telus volunteer of the year award

Black scars above Monte Lake from the White Rock Lake wildfire are captured by drone footage Oct. 4, 2021. (Erick Ortiz video still)
VIDEO: White Rock Lake destruction in Monte Lake caught on camera