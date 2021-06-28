RCMP officers from all over B.C. will be in Kelowna for the next 14 days for a motorcycle operators course. (Kelowna RCMP)

RCMP officers from all over B.C. will be in Kelowna for the next 14 days for a motorcycle operators course. (Kelowna RCMP)

B.C. RCMP officers flock to Kelowna for motorcycle training

Expect some traffic stops in the city as part of their training

Mounties from all over the province are heading to Kelowna for a motorcycle training course.

Beginning June 28, Kelowna residents should expect to see an influx of motorcycle Mounties as the officers begin the two-week training course.

Once officers master maneuvering their 900-pound motorcycles at slow speeds in enclosed spaces at the UBC Okanagan Campus, they will move to local streets and highways in and around Kelowna to complete their training.

Officer-in-charge of RCMP BC Highway Patrol Insp. Dale Somerville said part of the training will include traffic stops within the community.

“We appreciate the patience and flexibility of the public while we work on making our highways safer together.”

