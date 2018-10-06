B.C. RCMP seize 1400 marijuana plants in the Shuswap

Search warrant reveals grow operation in Malakwa, near Sicamous

RCMP in the Shuswap have a fair amount of bud on their hands after seizing 1,400 marijuana plants from a residence in Malakwa, near Sicamous, Oct. 4.

Police executed a search warrant on Oct. 4 at a rural property located on Finucane Rokosh Road in Malakwa. Two men were located at the residence and arrested during the search of the property which revealed a substantial marijuana grow operation.

Related: Police chief defends controversial marijuana seizure

One man, the owner of the property, was released on a promise to appear in court. The other man was released without charges.

Police seized a total of 1,400 marijuana plants from the property after confirming with Health Canada that the residents did not have the proper license to cultivate the plants on their property.

 

@Jodi_Brak117
jodi.brak@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Senate OKs Kavanaugh to Supreme Court
Next story
26 squatters at B.C. elementary school arrested

Just Posted

Salmon Arm Silverbacks triumph 5-2 against West Kelowna Warriors

Team suits up in pink jerseys for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

North Okanagan-Shuswap School District receives clean audit

Financial situation stable, management of capital found to be effective

Longtime Shuswap paramedic battles rare, aggressive cancer

Friends establish GoFundMe account to help with living expenses while single mom is in treatment

Many visitors make their way to Shuswap’s Salute to the Sockeye

Close to a million late-run sockeye expected to return to Adams River in nature’s amazing spectacle

Shuswap RCMP seize 1400 marijuana plants in Malakwa

Search warrant reveals substantial grow operation on property

18th Annual Pumpkin Harvest at IPE grounds Saturday

Thanksgiving weekend continues Monday with the Thanksgiving Day Harvest Fest.

26 squatters at B.C. elementary school arrested

RCMP teams moved in on Nanaimo’s Rutherford school Saturday morning

Vernon’s Annual Ski Swap set for Saturday

The “biggest swap in the interior B.C. ” will take place Oct. 13 from 8:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. at the Vernon Recreation complex.

Okanagan College three-hour story contest returns Oct. 13

Writing competition held in Salmon Arm, Vernon, Kelowna and Penticton

Senate OKs Kavanaugh to Supreme Court

The Associated Press reported Saturday that the Senate voted 50 to 48 in favour.

Letter: Simple solution to dangers of Balmoral intersection

We noticed the petition being circulated by concerned residents asking for improvements… Continue reading

Letter: Underpass not city’s greatest need

A vote to support the underpass will lock Salmon Arm into annual… Continue reading

New report card format for North Okanagan-Shuswap School District

Changes aimed at providing more descriptive, personalized feedback for elementary students

Letter: Trade deal means more concessions

Another trade deal with the Americans has been signed, and once again… Continue reading

Most Read